TV Globo actress “melts” by João Guilherme’s charm and confirms seductive fame: “He is all that”

Valentina Bandeira spoke about João Guilherme, actor, singer and son of Leonardo, who has a reputation as a seducer among the famous

Actor and singer João Guilherme has a reputation as a seducer among the famous – probably, because of his kinship: he is the son of Leonardo, an artist who has had the same fame for years. An actress from Globo declared in an interview that João really is everything the rumors say, and confirms that he is good at xaveco.

“He seduces a plant. It’s surreal. His gaze is conquering. He’s all that. He’s not silly at all“, said actress Valentina Bandeira, who worked on the soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”, last year. The 28-year-old artist spoke about João Guilherme on the podcast “Donos da Razão”, presented by André Brandt and Foquinha.

Valentina and João met at Luísa Sonza’s birthday party, which took place last week in São Paulo. The actor became famous for his love conquests that include Larissa Manoela, Jade Picon, Bianca Andrade, Duda Reis, Luísa Sonza, Gkay and Yasmin Brunet on the list.

meeting famous

Valentina also talked about other celebrities she met during the singer’s party. “Patatinho I lose myself very hard. He was there. I texted my friend saying, ‘Fuck’. Paulo André too, but he is so handsome that he crosses the concept of beauty. He is in a place beyond”, melted the actress.

“But Ludmilla is the one who makes me feel bad the most. For me, she is the greatest singer in Brazil. Anitta has already transcended, she is beyond our country “, added Valentina, who did not hide that she is a fan of funkeira. So far, João Guilherme has not made public comments about Valentina’s lines.