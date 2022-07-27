Twitter asks shareholders to vote in agreement with Elon Musk at meeting

The saga between Twitter and Elon Musk is not close to ending. In one of the most recent episodes, the company is calling on shareholders to vote on the proposed acquisition of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. The meeting will take place on September 13 at 2 pm (Brasilia time) and will be broadcast live.

According to a Twitter report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), voting at the conference will take place online.

Each shareholder will receive $54.20 per share, subject to applicable taxes, if the merger is completed. After falling shares, this Wednesday (27), Twitter ended the session up 0.25%, at US$ 39.34 a share. The report had a marginal reaction from the paper at the after-hours in New York and Twitter rose 0.43%, at 18:37 (GMT) last Tuesday.

Twitter blames Elon Musk for stock drop

As Twitter executives feared, the withdrawal of billionaire Elon Musk in the purchase of the social network brought a drop in the company’s revenues in the first quarter. The reduction in microblogging earnings is also caused by the slowdown in the digital ad industry.

The company’s revenue was up just 2% of what was expected for the period, which is about $1.08 billion below Wall Street’s expectations of $1.22 billion, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Second-quarter revenue was $1.18 billion in subscription revenue. The value was slightly lower compared to the previous year, which reached US$1.19 billion. Analysts expected US$1.32 billion.

