Two dead would have voted to approve Vasco’s SAF, says action

In a lawsuit filed at the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) last Friday (22), a group of Vasco associates points out that two dead partners “voted” in the Extraordinary General Assembly (AGE) that took place on the 30th. of April, and which approved the change in the club’s statute for the creation of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

The partners in question are Álvaro Araújo dos Santos (who died in April 2017) and Maurício de Araújo Mattos (who died in December 2020). In addition, the group asks the Justice for an expert opinion both on this list and on the list of associates able to vote in the next EGM, still without a date set and which will be the last to decide whether or not to sell 70% of SAF to 777 Partners (the idea is that it will take place in early August).

Maurício de Araújo Mattos was an advisor in the management of Roberto Dinamite and later was a member of the political group “Identidade Vasco”. His son was also nominated for counselor by the same group in 2014, when Monteiro was a candidate for the club’s presidency, as initially shown by “play 10″. Álvaro Araújo dos Santos’ son is a member of the “Sempre Vasco” group, which has former candidate Júlio Brant as one of its leaders.

To UOL EsporteRoberto Monteiro said that he is distant from the political issues of Identidade Vasco and that the facts do not prove any type of current connection.

“I don’t even know him [filho de Maurício de Araújo Mattos]. If you pass my side, I don’t even know who it is. The guy would have been on my plate in 2014! What does that guarantee he’s a part of now? This is bad faith. It has nothing to do with each other. If you get it, there must be people who were on my ticket and who later joined Salgado’s ticket and voted to expel me. [do Conselho Deliberativo]”, Monteiro said.

The former chairman of the club’s Deliberative Council even raised suspicion about the fragility of the voting system, which took place online. This has even been the main argument of the opposition to question the validity of the process of constitution of Vasco’s SAF:

“If they identified the vote of the dead, they have to identify who voted. If they voted, the system is fragile, because it allows the dead to vote”.

Julio Brant, leader of the Semper Vasco group, was approached by the UOL Esporte to also comment on the subject if you wish, but until the closing of this report, Vasco’s counselor and member of the SAF Study Commission did not return the call or respond to WhatsApp messages.

Vasco promises ‘strict investigation’

Responsible for the list of members eligible to vote, the president of Vasco’s General Assembly, Otto Carvalho, issued an official note, published on the club’s official website, where he promises a “rigorous investigation” on the case.

The manager informs that, if the complaints are proven, they will be “subject to administrative, civil and criminal sanctions”, is that “in addition to the severe penalty for those responsible, the matter will be brought to the attention of the competent police authority, for investigation in the criminal sphere”. Otto cites article 299 of the Penal Code, which deals with the crime of fraudulent misrepresentation.

To UOL EsporteCruzmaltino stated that it has already identified voting users through the Internet Protocol (IP) and that the partners were still active because the family had not been discharged after the deaths.

Misrepresentation is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years.

O UOL Esporte consulted lawyer Gustavo Pereira, from the firm “Bernardo Gicquel Advogados Associados”, who confirmed that, if the allegations are proven, those involved, in fact, may be liable for the crime of ideological falsehood, provided for in article 299 of the Penal Code. And the punishment is up to five years in prison.

“It was conveyed by the media and communication media that two deceased partners voted at the AGE of 04/30/2022, in which they approved changes to the bylaws and continuous act the inclusion of SAF in the Clube de Regatas do Vasco da Gama”, began the lawyer, complementing:

“In this vein, it should be noted that if the reported facts are proven, those involved may be held liable for the crime of misrepresentation provided for in article 299 of the Penal Code, which describes criminal conduct as the act of omitting the truth or inserting a false statement in documents public or private, with the objective of harming the right, creating an obligation or altering the truth about a legally relevant fact, with a penalty of imprisonment from one to five years, in addition to a fine, if the document is public. And imprisonment from one to three years, in addition to a fine, if the document is private”.

Check out the official note from the president of AG do Vasco below:

“The President of the General Assembly learned through the press about the possibility that data from two deceased associates were used illegally at the last Extraordinary General Assembly, held on April 30, 2022.

First, it must be noted that such complaints are serious and, once proven, subject to administrative, civil and criminal sanctions. The improper use of third-party data can constitute a crime of misrepresentation, typified in article 299 of the Penal Code. Therefore, the investigation will be rigorous by the Club and, if the complaint is confirmed, in addition to the application of a severe penalty to those responsible, the matter will be brought to the attention of the competent police authority, for investigation in the criminal sphere.

It is also important to reassure the associate about the useful result of the last AGE. The complaints, even if they are confirmed, represent a tiny portion of the more than 4,200 members who voted at the AGE. Therefore, they did not represent a risk capable of tarnishing the will expressed by more than 77% of voting members.

Online voting, in addition to being guaranteed by law, represents an important advance for the democratic process in clubs, as it facilitates the exercise of members’ voting rights and offers security and means of inspection. For example, it is possible to check the Internet Protocol (IP) address and operating system used by the user at the time of voting, to obtain voter identification easily and at any time.

Finally, I reiterate the importance of periodic re-registration of members and the rules that provide for the suspension of the rights of members who do not comply with the obligation to re-register. The re-registration process is of vital importance, as it is the only tool available to the Club to maintain a healthy and participatory membership.

Greetings Vasco”.