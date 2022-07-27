Ukraine attacks strategic bridge in occupied city of Kherson | Ukraine and Russia

A series of Ukrainian attacks partially destroyed a strategic bridge in Kherson, a city occupied by Russian forces, authorities announced on Wednesday (27). Ukraine is currently carrying out a counter-offensive in the south of the country.

The Antonovski Bridge, in a suburb of Kherson, is critical for supplying the region: it is the only bridge connecting the city to the south bank of the Dnieper and the rest of the Kherson region.

“Those who fired on the bridge just made life a little more difficult for the population,” Kirill Stremousov, representative of the occupation Moscow authorities, told Russian media, downplaying the impact of the incident.

“It will have no influence on the outcome of the fighting,” he added, without specifying the extent of the damage. According to Stremousov, “everything is planned”, and the Russian army will install military bridges and other structures to allow crossing the river.

Kherson, capital of the homonymous region, is located a few kilometers from the front where Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive to reconquer these territories lost in the early days of the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

“Occupants must learn to swim to cross the [rio] Dnieper. Or leave Kherson while they can,” tweeted Mikhaïlo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, commenting on the attack on the Antonovski bridge.

“Delicate and surgical” work

Natalia Goumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also confirmed the attacks on the bridge to her country’s press. The artillery work is “delicate and surgical” and “intended to demoralize the troops” of the enemy, she added. Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the region has already allowed the advance of troops in recent weeks and the approach of the Kherson front.

The region is essential for Ukrainian agriculture and is also strategic as it borders the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014. By occupying it, Russia managed to build a land bridge to link Crimea to Russian territory and other regions.

The occupation authorities are also planning a referendum on the annexation of Kherson and the neighboring region of Zaporijjia.

1 of 2 Overview of the Antonovski Bridge in Kherson after an attack by Ukrainian troops that left it partially destroyed — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Overview of the Antonovski Bridge in Kherson after an attack by Ukrainian troops that left it partially destroyed (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)