Ukrainians Sign Petition for Boris Johnson to be Prime Minister of Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

1 of 2 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walk in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, April 2022 — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

An online petition in Ukraine asking for Ukrainian citizenship and the post of prime minister for Britain’s Boris Johnson garnered more than 2,500 signatures hours after it was posted on the official petition website on Tuesday.

The petition, addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, lists Johnson’s strengths as “global support, a clear stance against the military invasion of Ukraine and wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres.”

There’s only one problem: this request goes against Ukraine’s constitution. In the country, the prime minister is appointed by the president, but the candidate must first pass parliament’s approval in a series of interviews and votes.

Despite having lost popularity and political support in the UK, which made him resign as British prime minister, Johnson is a very popular figure in Ukraine, mainly for his support of the country during the war against Russia.

Paintings, murals and even cakes in Ukraine’s capital honor the man some Ukrainians affectionately call “Johnsoniuk”.

In an apparent coincidence, several hours after the petition was filed, Johnson presented Zelensky with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for what his Downing Street office described as “incredible courage, defiance and dignity” in the face of the Russian invasion.

Zelensky did not mention the petition when accepting the award, but he will be required to officially respond if he receives more than 25,000 signatures.

2 of 2 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands in Kiev — Photo: REUTERS Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands in Kiev (Photo: REUTERS)

Understand in the video and podcast below the controversies that led Boris Johnson to resign as British Prime Minister: