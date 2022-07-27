Under pressure, Petrobras discusses change in pricing policy today | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Petrobras: Council discusses change in fuel price policy today

The Petrobras Board of Directors meets this Wednesday (27) with a controversial agenda involving the current fuel price policy practiced by the state-owned company, which aligns the amounts charged by refineries to variations in the international price of oil and exchange.

The board members will discuss a proposal that provides that, from now on, the company’s Board of Directors would be responsible for establishing the pricing policy. With that, the executive board of the state-owned company would just execute the decisions.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



Today, those who decide on fuel adjustments at Petrobras are the president of the state-owned company, the financial director and the logistics director. The three decide, based on the dollar and oil prices, and inform the Board of Directors.

The collegiate meeting scheduled for this Wednesday (27) starts at 9 am at the state-owned company’s headquarters, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. The president of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade, who is also one of the 11 directors, should not attend the meeting, as he is recovering from surgery.

According to a source, the main subject on the agenda is the proposal of a new rule for the pricing policy, which is being treated as “a structural change for the company”. But there are those who classify it as “electoral play”.

Pressure to reduce diesel price

Another source recalled that the change is part of the government’s project to further lower fuel prices on the eve of the election. On July 19, the state-owned company announced a 4.9% reduction in the price of gasoline at refineries.

The government has also been pressing the state-owned company to reduce the price of diesel at refineries, but the board has been resisting, claiming that there is still no space. Data from Abicom, which brings together fuel importers, point out that the price of diesel in Brazil has been alternating equilibrium scenarios and more expensive prices in relation to the international scenario in the last two weeks.

Dividends over BRL 50 billion

On Thursday (28), the Board meets again to discuss the company’s results in the second quarter – whose balance sheet will be released on the same day with the prospect of a new billionaire profit – and to deliberate on the payment of dividends.

A source said that the company now has the cash flow to pay dividends in excess of R$50 billion to its shareholders. The idea, as revealed by O GLOBO, is for the state-owned company to anticipate the distribution of dividends to help with the government’s fiscal engineering to compensate for the increase in public spending on the eve of the election.

The financial market expects strong dividends of R$38 billion. On Monday (25), the state-owned company reported that there was no decision taken on the subject.