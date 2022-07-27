understand the condition that caused Fernanda Keulla to be rushed to hospital





The presenter and former BBB Fernanda Keulla was diagnosed with herpes zoster. Photo: SpinOff

the presenter Fernanda Keulla has been hospitalized in a private hospital in São Paulo since last Thursday, the 21st, after a crisis of shingles. In an Instagram post on Monday, the 26th, Keulla reassured fans, but said she had severe pain, which he called “unbearable”, and several blisters all over her body.

The former BBB said that she was going through a moment of anxiety and stress, which would have caused the low immunity that reactivated the virus in her body. “It’s been five days in the hospital and after being discharged I will continue the treatment at home”, she added.

What is herpes zoster?

shingles is an infectious disease caused by the same virus as chickenpox, the chickenpox.

“In the first contact with the virus, we will always develop the chickenpoxbut then it is stored in our body, dormant”, explains dermatologist Natacha Purchio Monteiro, from the Brazilian Dermatology Society.

When the patient’s immunity drops, the virus can be reactivated, this time causing herpes zoster. Before skin lesions develop, it is common for severe pain to be felt at the affected site.

“Then, afterwards, it is common to appear microbubbles of water with redness underneath”, says the dermatologist.

Neurologist Viviane Moroni, from Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and Clínica Tosello, adds that the herpes zoster crisis usually affects the trunk of patients, but it can also affect the face.

“Because almost everyone has had chickenpox, there is no way to predict who will be affected, there is no risk group. The main symptom of the disease is the pain, which can be very strong due to the lesions”, emphasizes the neurologist.

When herpes zoster affects the ear, it causes Ramsay Hunt Syndromewhich caused Justin Bieber to cancel concerts from his tour after having facial paralysis.

Because of the injuries, the disease can cause a condition called postherpetic neuralgia, when the pain persists even after treatment of the disease. The patient is left with a constant burning sensation in the body.

To avoid the complication, prompt treatment is of utmost importance. The patient is treated with antivirals, anti-inflammatories and vitamins if necessary.

Dermatologist Natacha Purchio Monteiro also says that the disease can reappear at other times.

“It’s not common, but it can. From the moment you come into contact with the virus and it’s in your body, every time your resistance drops, you can develop the disease again,” he explains.

Herpes zoster vaccine

One new herpes zoster vaccine was launched in Brazil in June, and has since been available in private clinics across the country. The immunizer should be administered in two doses, with an interval of two months between applications.

“A very important subject that deserves to be highlighted, considering the suffering and limitations that it can bring to the patient”, highlights dermatologist Gabriel Peres.

According to the professional, the immunizer is indicated for people over 50 years of age and immunosuppressed patients from 18 years of age.

“People who have never had chickenpox and have not been vaccinated should avoid contact with patients with herpes zoster, as well as immunosuppressed or pregnant patients”, he highlights.

*With editing by Estela Marques.