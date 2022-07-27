Unimed Sorocaba advises on the transmission of smallpox from monkeys

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared last Saturday (23) that the current outbreak of monkeypox (monkeypox) constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). But what is this disease and what is the risk of transmission?

Monkeypox, or monkeypox as it has been called, was first detected in the 1970s and is a rare viral disease transmitted by direct contact with blood, body fluids, skin or mucosal lesions. Respiratory droplet transmission is rare and only happens through prolonged personal contact, putting family and healthcare professionals at greater risk.

The first signs appear until the 5th day of contact and can be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, palms, soles of the feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas.

Symptoms can last from two to four weeks and the most severe cases can appear in children and, although vaccination against smallpox has been effective in the past, people under 40 years of age may be more susceptible because of the cessation of vaccination campaigns. vaccination thanks to the eradication of the disease in the world.

According to Unimed Sorocaba infectious disease specialist Marina Jabur, the best way to avoid contagion is to not have intimate and/or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions, wear a mask in public places to protect droplets and saliva, avoid kissing, hugging people with suspected “monkeypox”, washing hands frequently, not sharing bedding, towels, cutlery and cups, personal objects. “It is important to be aware of information from reliable sources. Spreading unconfirmed news can cause panic and will not help eradicate the disease.”

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected person. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel. (Disclosure)