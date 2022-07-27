“Until the end of 2024”; Botafogo is interested in Argentine number 10 and can win dispute with Ronaldo

O Botafogo reached the amount requested by Martin Ojeda, of R$32 million, but Godoy continues to make negotiations difficult. With a risk of relegation, the Argentine team wants to keep its main player until the end of the Argentine Championship.

In turn, Glorioso is putting greater pressure on trying to close the deal in the coming days, but is also starting to look at other options in the market to meet the needs of Portuguese coach Luís Castro, to ensure he remains in the elite of Brazilian football without any scares. .

According to journalist Rodrigo Capurro, Franco Cristaldo, a midfielder for Huracán, arouses the interest of Flamengo, Santos, Cruzeiro and Botafogo, as well as Cruz Azul, from Mexico. The 25-year-old has a contract with the Argentine club until the end of 2024.

Also according to the Argentine press, the General Severiano Club has already started negotiations, as well as Ronaldo Fenômeno’s Cruzeiro. The player has been one of the highlights of the season with the Huracán shirt number 10 and has been much talked about in South America.