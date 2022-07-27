US Defense Secretary speaks in Brazil after Bolsonaro’s speech

The US government threatened to cut financial support to the Brazilian armed forces if the military intervened in the outcome of the polls.

The United States (US) government closely follows the Brazilian electoral process after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) summoned ambassadors to talk about the risks that, according to him, the system suffers from electoral fraud.

During the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, in Brasilia, the Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, said this Tuesday (26/7) that the American countries have a signed commitment to the Democratic State of Law and with democracy.

“Our countries are not only linked by geography. We are also drawn to our common interests and values, our deep respect for human rights and human dignity, our commitment to the rule of law and our devotion to democracy,” Austin said during his speech at the event.

Lloyd concluded by stating that the entire southern hemisphere can be prosperous, democratic and safe if countries go even further in the defense of democracy.

The speech by the US secretary was awaited, as it was expected that the message passed on the defense of democracy would be addressed to Jair Bolsonaro, who stated on several occasions, without presenting evidence, that there was electoral fraud in the Brazilian ballot boxes and, therefore, will not accept the result of this year’s presidential elections if the polls are not “audible”.

For Bolsonaro’s efforts to discredit the Brazilian electoral process, the US government threatened to cut financial support to the Brazilian armed forces if the military intervened in the results of the polls.

Commitment to democracy

The Brazilian Defense Minister, Paulo Srgio Nogueira, was also present at the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas and stated that the Brazilian government respects the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

This letter determines that democracy must be the form of government for all countries in the Americas, which must commit to strengthening the system in the region, as stated by the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

The Charter also emphasizes, in its opening article, that: “The peoples of America have the right to democracy and their governments have the obligation to promote and defend it”.

Paulo Srgio Nogueira stressed, during his speech, that Brazil should follow the precepts established by the document.

“On the part of Brazil, I express respect for the letter of the Organization of American States, OAS, and the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and their values, principles and mechanisms,” said the Brazilian minister.

After the conference, ministers must sign the “Brasilia Declaration”. The document reinforces the support for the “Inter-American Democratic Charter and its values, principles and mechanisms”.