US futures and European stocks rise ahead of the Fomc; Public debt data and more market affairs today

Futures in New York and European markets rise on Wednesday morning (27) before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve (Fed) decides the new interest rate in the US – with the market, mostly expecting a rise of 0.75 percentage point (pp).

The announcement will be made at 3:00 pm, but attention should even turn to the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, at 3:30 pm (GMT), which should give more signals about the pace of monetary tightening in the country.

Like many central banks around the world, the Fed is acting aggressively to contain inflation against a backdrop of slowing economic activity.

Concerns about the global economy deepened on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023. It now expects the global economy to grow 3.2% this year before slowing. further to a rate of 2.9% of GDP in 2023.

Boeing and Shopify are expected to release their quarterly results before markets open. Qualcomm, Ford and Meta Platforms will report results later in the day.

In Brazil, data are available on the public debt balance in June and on the weekly exchange rate flow. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (10am).

The balance sheet crop is in full swing, with the release of Klabin’s (KLBN11) results before the opening; Assaí (ASAI3), Dexco (DXCO3), EDP (ENBR3), Intelbras (INTB3), OdontoPrev (ODPV3), Log (LOGG3), Suzano (SUZB3) and GPA (PCAR3) report balance sheets after market close.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures operate higher on Wednesday, as investors await the Fed’s interest rate decision this afternoon. Markets are largely expecting a 0.75 pp increase in the benchmark rate.

In the political realm, tensions over Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are likely to be topics of discussion in a phone conversation expected this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he said. the White House this Tuesday (26).

The day before, Alphabet (the parent company of Google) and Microsoft released their quarterly results and recorded an advance of more than 3% of their assets in the pre-market of Nasdaq.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.52%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +1.04%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.68%

Asia

Hong Kong real estate stocks fell as Asia-Pacific markets closed with no clear direction on Wednesday.

Shares in real estate company Country Garden fell 15.05% after it said it would raise 2.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($360 million) by selling 870 million new shares.

Prices in Australia rose 6.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, up from 5.1% in the first quarter of the year. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation of 6.2%.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.05%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.22%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.13%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.11%

Europe

European markets also operate higher with investors eyeing the Fed’s monetary policy decision this afternoon (27).

On indicators, German consumer sentiment fell to a record low in August as fears over dwindling gas supplies add to pressures from supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine.

The GFK consumer sentiment index fell to -30.6 points in August, down from the previous record of -27.7 in early July.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.39%

DAX (Germany), +0.15%

CAC 40 (France), +0.47%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.57%

commodities

Oil prices rise with decline in US oil inventories. Already the prices of iron ore advance for the fourth consecutive session still echoing stimulus of the Chinese government for the real estate sector.

WTI Oil, +1.16%, at $96.08 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.71% at $105.14 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.41% to 744.50 yuan, equivalent to US$110.26

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.19%, at $21,347.89 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Wednesday (27), the highlight is the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Bank of America, Itaú and Bradesco’s economic analysis teams forecast a 0.75 percentage point increase, the same magnitude as the increase in June, putting interest rates at a level between 2.25% and 2.5%.

The expectation is still for the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, after the decision. “We expect Powell to repeat similar messages from the June FOMC meeting. In other words, that inflation is very high, the Fed is committed to restoring price stability and some effort may be necessary to reduce inflation”, evaluates the BofA.

Looking ahead, BofA’s projection is for another 0.5 point increase in September and two additional 0.25 point increases by the end of the year, which would bring the rate into the range of 3.25%-3 .50%.

Brazil

8:00 am: Industry confidence

08:00: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, participates in a Workshop promoted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (closed to the press)

9:30 am: Change in total credit stock

10:30 am: Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister, meets with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

11:00 am: Campos Neto meets with the Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, and with Lucio Capelletto, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP) (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

2:30 pm: June public debt

USA

9:30 am: Orders for durable goods

11:30 am: Oil Stocks (IEA) weekly

3pm: Fed interest rate decision

3:30 pm: Press conference by Jerome Powell, Fed Chair

3. Mannifesto in defense of democracy

The Law School of the University of São Paulo (USP) released this Tuesday (26) a manifesto in defense of democracy and the Brazilian electoral system. Without naming names, the document denounces that Brazil is going through “a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, a risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections” and criticizes “the unfounded attacks unaccompanied by evidence” that question the result of the elections.

Called the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law!, the manifesto was signed by bankers, businessmen, economists, artists, politicians, writers, football players, former ministers, USP professors and lawyers.

Fachin says that Electoral Justice will not accept intimidation

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, said this Tuesday (26) that the Electoral Justice will not accept “intimidation” and that society has demonstrated, in recent weeks, that it “does not tolerate electoral denialism”.

Bolsonaro discusses with ministers sanctioning a project that defines a nursing salary floor

President Bolsonaro summoned his ministers yesterday afternoon (26) to discuss the sanction of the bill that establishes a salary floor for nursing professionals. The government is particularly concerned about the source of funding for the proposal, which has not yet been defined, and needs to position itself on the text approved in Congress by August 4th. The estimated fiscal impact is R$16 billion.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (26), Brazil recorded 350 deaths and 39,092 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 233, down 5% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 37,510, which represents a decrease of 33% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,830,719, equivalent to 78.59% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,738,342 people, which represents 83.67% of the population.

The booster dose was administered to 100,326,139 people, or 46.70% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) recorded adjusted profit to the controlling shareholder of R$ 600 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the retailer said.

Consensus projections compiled by Refinitiv projected a profit of BRL 508.8 million in the second quarter, down about 10% compared to the same period in 2021, when profit was BRL 566 million.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil, owner of Vivo (VIVT3), released results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a profit of R$ 746 million in the period, a decrease of 44.6% in the annual comparison.

The projection of Refinitiv was that the company had profited R$ 1.145 billion in the second quarter. The projection for reported profit, considering operating and accounting effects, was R$ 1.073 billion.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) had a net profit of BRL 1.075 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 7% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 40% in 2Q22, totaling R$3.226 billion.

Enauta (ENAT3) announced that there was an increase of around 50% in 2P reserves at the Atlanta Field, from 105.7 million barrels reported on December 31, 2021 to 155.7 million barrels on 6/30/ 22. Data are from independent consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GaffneyCline).

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

