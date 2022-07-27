US records first cases of monkeypox in children. And now?

WHO declares a global health emergency due to the spread of the disease, which already has 16,000 infected in 75 countries. Understand why childhood contagion represents a new phase – and what can happen from now on

On Friday afternoon, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in children In the USA. According to CDC director Rochelle Walensky, the two children – whose ages have not been released – “are doing fine”.

According to her, the two cases are not related to each other, but they have one element in common: both children had contact with “individuals from the community of men who have sex with men (MSM), the community of gay men”.

This confirms the dynamics of the global monkeypox outbreak (out of 16,000 cases recorded so far in 75 countries, the vast majority were in this demographic group), but adds a critical element: the non-sexual transmission of the disease to children. She changes everything.

So much so that a few hours later, on Saturday morning, the WHO declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox (just as, in January 2020, she did with Covid).

According to WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, “We have an outbreak that is rapidly spreading around the world, through new means of transmission, about which we know very little.” “The WHO assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally, with the exception of Europe, where we rate the risk as high,” he said.

The transmission of smallpox to children opens a new and potentially explosive path for the spread of the disease. First, because it proves that it is possible to catch it outside of the sexual context – just physical contact with an infected person or objects they used, especially sheets and towels (Transmission via respiratory droplets is also considered possible, but there is uncertainty about how frequent this might be).

This means that, at some point, apepox will no longer be confined to the MSM community, and could affect all groups of people. Could it become a pandemic like Covid? There are factors suggesting yes and no.

The global monkeypox outbreak began in mid-May. It’s just over two months. In the first two months of Covid, the world recorded 87 thousand cases of the disease (with 79 thousand in China). It’s much more than ape smallpox, which has 16,000 cases so far. So far, it has proved to be much less transmissible than Covid.

There is also a big difference in terms of deaths. In the first two months of Covid, it killed approximately 3 thousand people worldwide. Monkeypox, for now, caused only five deaths.

By this line of reasoning, therefore, the answer is no: apepox will not become a pandemic like Covid. But there is also another factor involved – and it poses a real risk.

If the disease starts to spread among children, it can take a quantum leap, with a large and rapid increase in the number of cases. Schools are conducive to spreading viruses – lots of children together, for long periods and with a lot of physical contact.

Contrary to what happens with Covid, it would not be enough to wear a mask to reduce or avoid infection, as smallpox is also transmissible through the skin. This makes it much more difficult to try to create a protocol to try to prevent the spread of the disease.

In addition, apepox has a long incubation period of 1 to 2 weeks (with Covid, in the Ômicron variant, it is usually 1 to 3 weeks). days). The active phase of the disease, with skin lesions, lasts 2 to 4 weeks. That is, it has a much longer cycle than Covid – which also favors transmission.

There is one final element playing in favor of the increase in apepox: cases have been relatively moderate, with fewer skin lesions than the disease used to cause in its classic form, which is endemic in parts of Africa.

On the one hand, this is positive, as it alleviates the suffering of patients. But by becoming less aggressive, the disease is also less visible, and it has more opportunities to spread – victims with few injuries can continue to circulate, and transmit the virus.

It is not yet possible to predict with certainty what will happen. But putting all the factors together, it is clear that apepox is becoming a real problem – and that it may not “go away”, with the situation resolving itself, as everyone would like.

This is because defensive measures, as occurred at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, are still few and far between. There is a vaccine, Jynneos, developed specifically against the MPXV virus, which causes monkeypox.

But it was created and is produced by a laboratory, the Danish Bavarian Nordic, which can only manufacture 30 million doses a year. If the disease starts to spread on a massive scale, it won’t even come close to being enough to supply the world (not least because the US and European countries are buying up all the doses).

There are two other vaccines, Dryvax and ACAM2000, that have been developed against common smallpox — and apparently also protect against the simian version. Dryvax was created in the 1950s and ceased to be manufactured in the early 1980s (shortly after the eradication of smallpox from the world).

ACAM2000, which currently belongs to the Sanofi laboratory, is more recent: it was developed in the early 2000s at the request of the US government (which, after 9/11, feared that the smallpox virus would be turned into a biological weapon by terrorists). ).

They contain a “live” virus: VACV, from the same family as the smallpox virus (VARV) and monkeypox (MPXV). The problem is that, contrary to what happens in the Jynneos vaccine, the most modern, in Dryvax and ACAM2000 the virus is not attenuated/weakened.

This means that, in rare cases, these two vaccines can cause dangerous side effects – which is why both Dryvax and ACAM2000 are traditionally only indicated for people at high risk of catching smallpox (such as scientists who work with viruses in the laboratory, or soldiers who can be attacked with biological weapons).

They would hardly be released for use in mass immunization campaigns, such as Covid vaccines. Therefore, they are not the answer to an eventual ape pox pandemic.

There is a drug, tecovirimat (trade name Tpoxx), which is effective against the MPXV virus. It was created by the American laboratory SIGA, and launched in the United States in 2018. It is still very scarce – the doses that the manufacturer can produce are being fiercely disputed by several countries.

In short: humanity is witnessing the rise of a virus that infects more and more people, in more and more places, and against which there are still not enough weapons. And it causes a disease that, although initially restricted to one demographic group (stigmatized by that), turns out to be a threat to everyone else.

The world has seen this movie twice: first with AIDS, then with Covid. It remains to be hoped that the outcome will be different now.

