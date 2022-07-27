USA. 13-year-old girl accepted into Medicine after completing high school

uA 13-year-old girl was accepted into a medical course one year after finishing secondary school.

Alena Analeigh Wicker shared the news on the social network Instagram, claiming to have “worked so hard to achieve” her dreams. She also thanked her mother, whose support was “essential”.

“I couldn’t have done it without you. You gave me every opportunity to succeed”, he pointed out.

The girl, who graduated from high school at age 12, was accepted into the Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance Program at the University of Alabama, CNN confirmed with the school.

“I’m still a normal 13-year-old girl”, assured Alena, in statements to The Washington Post.

Still, the young woman is currently a student at Arizona State University and Oakwood University, where she is enrolled in biology courses, according to the same medium.

“I manage my time very well and I am very disciplined”, he revealed.

Alena also created the group ‘The Brown STEM Girl’ to educate young people of color in science, technology, engineering and math.

“Alena was talented [em criança]”, assured the girl’s mother, Daphne McQuarter. “She was very advanced. I read books,” she pointed out.

