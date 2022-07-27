Users campaign for “original Instagram” and network manifests itself

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, published a video on his official profile on Twitter this Tuesday (26) in which he makes some clarifications about the platform’s recent changes under his command. According to the executive, there is a lot going on and people are confused about the plans of the social network.

“I wanted to address some things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience,” he explained. Mosseri said that they are doing a lot of tests, but that he listens to everyone’s concerns, so he decided to bring some explanations.

The first point is called full screen feed (full-screen browsing), which eliminates square and rectangular Instagram posts to adopt a model that takes up the entire interface. This is a template designed to favor vertical videos created for Reels.

“Everything you’ve ever seen or heard is still a test. […] But it’s still not good and we need to find a good path if we want to take this to the rest of Instagram”, reassured the professional.

Photos will continue to exist

The full-screen feed was created to privilege videos, but it also supports photos (although they need to be taken with the phone vertically) (Image: Disclosure / Instagram)

Mosseri put the photos second on his list of explanations. He explained that the social network will continue to support photos because it’s part of Instagram’s heritage and that everyone loves still images.

“I have to be honest: I believe Instagram will have more and more videos as time goes on. […] People have been sharing more and more videos, even when we haven’t changed anything yet. So we need to adapt to this change and continue to support photos,” he clarified.

The head of the social network did not comment on the drop in engagement of this type of static image. While Instagram says nothing has changed, research shows how static feed posts are being delivered to fewer people, initially because of the Stories push and now because of Reels.

Content recommendations

The Explore tab already had content recommendations, but Instagram started expanding this to the feed (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

The third and last point highlighted was about the algorithmic recommendations, which will start to show publications of people, brands and companies not followed by the user. This concept already existed in the search tab, known as “Explore”, but it should also be extended to the feed.

The executive points out that the idea is to help people discover “new and interesting things” that they didn’t even know existed. “If you see something in your feed that’s uninteresting, it means we’re doing a bad job of ranking and need to improve,” Adam pointed out.

You can use the X icon to hide what you don’t want or configure the option to exclude all recommendations from the algorithm. Another solution would be to make the feed exclusive to followers, so that only updates from your friends will appear on the screen. “But we will continue to try to improve recommendations because we believe this is the most important and effective way to help creators reach more people.”

Bring the old Instagram back!

Although he didn’t mention it, Mosseri’s answer serves as a position on the “Make Instagram great again” movement and the like, which has online petitions asking for the platform to return to the format that consecrated it. This campaign is spearheaded by digital influencers and content creators dissatisfied with the path social media has taken to become a “copy of TikTok”.

Criticism is mainly aimed at the vertical, full-screen format, which is very reminiscent of the Chinese rival’s navigation style. But there is also a focus on points such as the drop in engagement of photos in feed and stories to favor Reels, the famous short videos inspired by the ByteDance platform.

There’s also a lot of pressure on the recent bugs that plague the platform. If you are a regular visitor to the Canaltech You will notice that every week one or two instability issues (service interruption, slowness, problems publishing) and user experience (posts disappearing, duplicate stories, filters unavailable) are reported. This may be a reflection of the immense set of concurrent tests that the service has adopted in recent months.

Mosseri said he will continue with the age-old precepts of favoring small content creators and connecting users with their friends (or more interacting profiles) in feed and Stories whenever possible. But he wasn’t willing to give up on the idea of ​​”tiktokizing” Instagram, because the “world is changing” and Instagram needs to keep up with that movement.

It remains to be seen how the most influential content creators will react to the new production model. Also, will the large user base be jumping on the bandwagon of video consumption at all times? Only time will bring the answers, but on social media the reactions have been strongly negative. Check out:

