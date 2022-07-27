Vagner Love arrives in Recife to perform exams and defend Sport in Série B do Brasileiro | sport

Love is in Recife. Sport’s new hire, the 38-year-old striker landed in the capital of Pernambuco this Wednesday morning in front of a few fans present at the airport. He even met some red-blacks, on the way to the car, and passed without giving interviews.

Sport’s first signing in the second half, Vagner Love will still undergo medical examinations at the club’s Training Center, as has been the custom in this administration, since the end of last year. Love and Leão agreed the terms of the contract on Tuesday, leaving only the arrival of the striker and the physical evaluations to make the announcement.

1 of 3 Vagner Love arrives in Recife to sign with Sport — Photo: Marcelo Cabral / TV Globo Vagner Love arrives in Recife to sign with Sport — Photo: Marcelo Cabral / TV Globo

The hiring was in the plans of the red-black board and ended up being approved by coach Claudinei Oliveira, also recently arrived at Ilha do Retiro – after Lisca’s departure. The new commander even talked to Love during the negotiation process.

2 of 3 Hired by Sport, Vagner Love meets fans at Recife airport — Photo: Marcelo Cabral / TV Globo Hired by Sport, Vagner Love meets fans at Recife airport — Photo: Marcelo Cabral / TV Globo

Back in Brazil after almost three years in international football, the 38-year-old striker also received a proposal from Paysandu and was sought after by other teams in the Brazilian Series B, but gave preference to Sport in the negotiations.

At Ilha do Retiro, the athlete arrives as the club’s first signing since the reopening of the transfer window in Brazil (on July 18). Love also takes on the mission of improving the performance of the red-black attack, which is among the worst in this Serie B: 13 goals in 20 games.

Vagner Love was revealed by Palmeiras in 2003, where he became Brazilian champion of Série B. He also played for Russian, Chinese football and other clubs in the country, including Corinthians de Tite – Brazilian champion of 2015. In the Brazilian team, he scored nine goals and 25 games, and won two Copa Americas, in 2004 and 2007.