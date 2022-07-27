“Very worrying”, says WHO on monkeypox in Brazil

The organization talks about a significant increase in cases in the country and highlights the importance of the authorities in the fight against the disease

The WHO (World Health Organization) classified this Tuesday (26,Jul.2022) monkeypox as “very worrying for countries like Brazil”.

In an interview with journalists, the agency’s technical leader for the disease, Rosamund Lewis, also pointed out that Brazil is “reporting a significantly large number of cases [da varíola]”. Until the last 2nd (July 25th), Brazil had a total of 813 records of the disease, which puts the country in 7th place in the rates of contaminated globally.

The leader said that access to testing is extremely important for the epidemiological control of a possible outbreak. However, as there are few tests, there is likely to be a case of underreporting in Brazilian territory.

At the end of his talk about Brazil, Lewis said that “It is important that the authorities also take cognizance of the public health emergency of international concern and the temporary recommendations and take appropriate measures”.

The WHO declared a global emergency for monkeypox on Saturday (23.Jul).

O Power 360 prepared a report to explain the disease. Read this text to understand monkeypox symptoms, treatments, prevention, history and guidelines.

