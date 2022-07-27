Virgínia and Zé Felipe gave a gift of R$ 30 thousand to Leonardo

To celebrate her father-in-law Leonardo’s 59th birthday, Virgínia Fonseca ordered a piece of jewelry worth R$30,000 from jeweler Paulo Teixeira.

The influencer talked about the gift in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

“Zé Felipe and I really like jewelry, accessories, we really like these things. I wear them 24 hours a day. Zé Felipe, the same thing. I thought I would also give Leo a necklace that he will wear daily, but obviously each person it’s a person, maybe he’ll use it once in his life and stuff. Everyone decides how to use it”, he said.

“We want to give something that has a meaning, a symbolic value, because he has everything, what he doesn’t have, he doesn’t want”, explained the influencer.

Gift from Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe to Leonardo Image: Reproduction

The jewelry ordered has three pendants with a man in the middle with two girls on the side. The accessory represents the son Zé Felipe with the singer’s granddaughters, Maria Alice, 1 year old, and Maria Flor, who should be born between the months of September and October.

THE splash, Paulo Teixeira said that the necklace is in solid gold, with white and yellow gold pendants set with rubies and sapphires. The jewel has four solid gold pendant spacers with “Our Father” written on them.

In addition to the accessory, he won a personalized tank top from his granddaughter, with “Grandpa 10” written on the back and Maria Alice’s hands and feet marked with ink.

In addition to the necklace, the singer also won a personalized tank top with ink. Image: Playback/YouTube

Pedro Leonardo was not invited to the celebration

The singer won a birthday celebration at the Talismã farm, in Jussara (GO). Among the guests were the children Jéssica Costa and Zé Felipe, the daughter-in-law Virgínia Fonseca, who took her mother, Margareth Serrão, among other gifts.

Thais Gebeleinwife of Pedro Leonardo, the singer’s firstborn, revealed that she, her husband and two daughters did not know that the event would take place.

“We didn’t go to the farm. We didn’t know we would have the celebration”, said the influencer in Instagram Stories after being asked by followers.

“But we’re also here in the interior of São Paulo. It’s far. We wish Leo all the best. I already posted earlier. It’s a joy to always be by his side. It’s a smile, it’s very nice, but we don’t always get it [estar junto]”, he added.

“But everything is fine, everything is at peace. We wish, even from afar, all the positive energies, all the blessings in this world, good health for him to stay here with us for many, many years and we will always have the opportunity to smile beside him”, concluded Thais.