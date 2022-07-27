Visual effects artist exposes working conditions at Marvel Studios

In an extensive article by Vulturea visual effects artist (who preferred not to be identified) decided to expose the working conditions at Marvel Studios.

“‎It’s well known and even hilarious in a dark way by visual effects houses how difficult it is to work on Marvel Studios productions. When I worked on a single film, it was overtime every day for almost six months. I worked seven days a week, an average of 64 hours a week. I had coworkers sitting next to me who started crying. I’ve seen people with anxiety attacks on the phone.‎”

declared.

“‎The studio has a lot of power over the VFX houses simply because there are so many successful movies coming out one after the other. If you disturb them in any way, there is a high chance that you will not get these projects in the future. So these houses are bending over backwards to keep Marvel happy.”

‎The artist also points out that on a large-scale project, there is usually a team of ten artists working in post-production, while at Marvel, there are only two.

Another factor that has been bothering visual artists is the many changes throughout the process.

“You’re already overloaded, but then Marvel asks for regular changes beyond what any other customer does. And some of these changes are really important. Maybe a month or two before a movie comes out. They make you change the entire third act, always on very tight deadlines.”

explained.

“A visual effects house was unable to finish its work on a specific film because of these deadlines, and has since been effectively blacklisted and will never work for them again.”

‎The artist concludes by saying that this situation can be repeated with other studios, but none in Hollywood seems to have “a bullying power as strong as Marvel.‎”

During the San Diego Comic-ConMarvel Studios has announced its plans involving Phases 5 and 6, so it remains to be seen how this situation will be resolved going forward.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for May 5, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive on November 8, 2025.