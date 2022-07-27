Vítor Pereira relates Cássio and Vera for Corinthians game against Atlético-GO

This Wednesday, the Corinthians face the Atlético-GO for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Brazil’s Cup. Therefore, the team finished the preparation and traveled this Tuesday to Goiânia, where the game will take place. The news among the related are the presence of the recently announced Fausto Vera and the goalkeeper Cássio.

Through their profiles on social networks, Corinthians released a photo of Vera on the plane on the way to Goiânia and showed images of Cássio when the delegation arrived at the hotel that will serve as a concentration. The goalkeeper also appears in art traditionally published on match days.

Troubled by muscle pain, Cássio was not present at the turn over against Atlético-MG, last Sunday, and was successfully replaced by Carlos Miguel. Last Monday, the holder indicated that he should resume the position.

Thus, a probable lineup for Corinthians to face Atlético-GO at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, is: Cássio (Carlos Miguel); Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano (Maycon); Adson (Willian), Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Fausto Vera close to debut

Officially announced by Corinthians this Tuesday, the Argentine midfielder has already trained and received the number 33 shirt, inherited from defender João Victor, who transferred to Benfica.

Duly settled, Fausto Vera can play his first game for Corinthians against Atlético-GO. After the match for the Copa do Brasil, Timão returns to the field next Saturday, for the Brazilian championshipagainst Botafogo.

