Vivo shares (VIVT3) fall after balance sheet; CEO says company was efficient despite challenging macro

After the release of the results of the second quarter of the year last night, Vivo’s shares (VIVT3) fall in the first trades this Wednesday (27). At 10:42 am (Brasília time), the shares were trading at R$45.14, down 2.69%.

Even with the drop in the operator’s net income in the period, the company’s CEO, Christian Gebara, said that the company managed to be efficient, taking into account the challenging macroeconomic. The executive pointed to the company’s free cash flow, which accumulates R$ 4.6 billion in the first six months of the year. “Growth of 13.9%, allowing for our continued investment in our ‘core business’ – fiber, digital mobile services, handsets and accessories, which today represent 90% of our revenue,” said Gebara.

Telefônica Brasil, owner of Vivo, had a profit of R$ 746 million in the second quarter, a drop of 44.6% in the annual comparison. The company’s total recurring costs amounted to R$7.253 billion in the period, a 12.9% growth compared to the same period in 2021 and slightly above inflation.

“Here, there was more expenditure on personnel. We had additional hires in areas that are growing, such as the B2B area. But there was also a change in the revenue mix”, explains Gebara. According to him, when the company sells more digital and third-party services, the margin is lower. “The important thing is to highlight the Ebitda [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] total, of R$ 4.6 billion, which is what represents our growth”, he says. The Ebitda margin dropped 1 percentage point to 38.7%.

In Credit Suisse’s assessment, the positive highlight of Vivo’s balance sheet was the growth in revenues from mobile services, which grew 15.1% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The advance was greater than projected by the bank and by the consensus of the Marketplace. “We saw strong results in the postpaid segment, reflecting price increases and robust net adds of 1 million subscribers, benefiting from the lowest churn rate in Vivo’s history,” says Credit’s analysis.

The increase in revenues takes into account Oi’s users (OIBR3;OIBR4), with the acquisition of the company’s mobile assets. There are 12.5 million customers – 7.9 million of which are in the prepaid segment. “They are Vivo customers, but today they may be operating with Oi’s service and we pay the company to serve this customer”, explains Christian Gebara. Until March 2023, users will no longer have the Oi plan and will have to have the Vivo plan. “Migrations are taking place, not only of customers who are directed to Vivo, but also have the portability of customers of Oi, of other area codes, who decide to come to Vivo”, said the executive.

Anatel’s president, Carlos Baigorri, recently stated that if court injunctions that suspend obligations to offer roaming to competitors by TIM (TIMS3), Vivo and Claro are not reversed, the agency may seek to undo the sale of Oi Móvel to the three companies.

“There is no noncompliance here. We are following all the compliances and all the obligations defined by Anatel and Cade”, said Gebara, asked about the possibility of suspending the purchase of assets. According to him, the discussion at the moment is about methodology to define the values ​​of the roaming. “We are comfortable in this regard and will certainly work with Anatel to reach an agreement on the pricing model for the roaming that we will have to offer”, he added.

Vivo also expects to have all capitals covered with 5G by the end of the year. Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa are the next cities to receive the technology. “We are putting fiber in every websites and we already have that advanced. We have the largest fiber network in Brazil, which helps to transfer traffic with 5G. We buy the best frequencies on the market to serve this customer,” explained Gebara.

Vivo’s result was “neutral”, analysts say

For Credit Suisse, Vivo’s results in the second quarter were neutral. The negative highlight was the deceleration in fixed service revenues and the contraction of 100 basis points in the Ebitda margin, to 38.7%. Credit already predicted a fall, but to a lesser extent, of 50 basis points. “Nevertheless, we see no significant concern, as much of the margin loss can be explained by the ‘other income and costs’ line, which is a very volatile part of the balance sheet,” wrote analysts Daniel Federle and Victor Ricciuti. Credit has a neutral rating for VIVT3 and a target price of BRL 54.

Citi classified Vivo’s revenues as “healthy”. In the second quarter, the company’s net revenue was R$ 11.8 billion, above the bank’s estimates and the market consensus. But the house says it is cautious in relation to the paper, given the negative pressure of costs, and maintained a neutral recommendation. Citi’s target price for VIVT3 is R$53.

On the positive side, XP analysts point out that the company recorded solid net revenue growth but, on the other hand, the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) was 0.8 percentage point below their projections, impacted by higher inflation and mix revenue (greater share of digital B2B and handset sales).

XP’s research team also highlights that Vivo has managed to increase the price without increasing the churn (cancellation) of its customer base. In the analysts’ view, the strong growth in mobile revenue also reflects, to a certain extent, the more rational competitive scenario after market consolidation, going from four to three players. “This more favorable competitive scenario should accelerate revenue synergies after the acquisition of part of Oi Móvel by Vivo.”

XP maintains a neutral recommendation for the asset and a target price of BRL 58, implying an upside potential of 23.7% in relation to the previous day’s closing price.

