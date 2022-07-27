Voyage G2 and 2 doors? Former VW designer reveals project

For many, one of VW’s biggest inconsistencies was killing the Voyage in the mid-1990s to exchange it for the Polo Classic, which came from Argentina, despite the fact that the project was from Seat.

Before that moment, however, the VWB design department had made a proposal for the continuation of the sedan, until then only in the “square” body of the first generation.

Thus, during the presentation of the Gol G2 project for Volkswagen’s command in Wolfsburg, the brand’s design wing in Brazil showed another idea, that of a Voyage G2.

This “ball” Voyage had two doors like the Gol and was the idea to continue the AB9 family, which would also have the Parati station wagon and the Saveiro pickup.

Shown as a proportion model, the Voyage G2 had a very attractive style for the time, with smooth-drawn rear windows, which merged into the C-pillars, reminiscent of the VW Logus.

Luzi Alberto Veiga, former VW designer, participated in the project, as well as in the development of Logus.

Unlike the latter, which was a Ford underneath and that the management thought it best to retouch until the wee hours of the morning to present it to the command, as Veiga says, the Voyage G2 with two doors was 100% VW.

Having the same main elements that would be in the other members of the national family, the Voyage G2 was rejected by the German headquarters.

Veiga comments that out of “jealousy and political demonstrations”, the VW command opted for the Polo Classic, which was a German variant of the Seat Córdoba, well known to Brazilians at the time.

Furthermore, the Polo Classic would come from Argentina and not from one of the two VWB factories at the time (Anchieta and Taubaté).

Even with VW’s decision to bring the Polo Classic, Veiga and his team did not give up on the Voyage and made other proposals and, fortunately for many people, one of them was approved, generating the 2008 sedan, which is still there.

[Fotos: Reprodução]