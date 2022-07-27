Wanessa Camargo’s ex, businessman Marcus Buaiz deletes photos with the singer from social networks

Zezé’s daughter keeps her ex-husband’s photos on her page and the two continue to follow each other on Instagram

Businessman Marcus Buaiz deleted all the records alongside his then-wife Wanessa Camargo that he posted on his official Instagram account over the years of their relationship. The couple separated this year and the divorce was signed on May 13, after 17 years of marriage. The singer resumed, after 20 years, the romance with the actor Dado Dolabella, with whom she had a troubled relationship.

Even after the split, the businessman’s feed still showed the moments of the two when they were still a couple. They were travel records, in restaurants or even in exchanges of declarations of love. About Wanessa, the publication of the statement that the two made on the platform about the separation, dated May 2, on the Buaiz social network, also appears on the social network of Buaiz, ​​in addition to a video of his 41st birthday, in which the children appear.

The other records of the passage of Zezé di Camargo’s daughter in her life were erased. Unlike him, Wanessa still keeps the businessman’s photos on her page. The two continue to follow each other on the platform and now the girl also follows her old love, Dado Dolabella, with whom she has recently reconnected and who would have been the pivot of their separation.

Wanessa and Marcus had two children, José Marcus, 10 years old, and João Francisco, 7 years old, and they must adopt shared custody of the children. According to the media on the occasion of the separation, one of the clauses of the divorce involves an attempt to avoid controversy, including interviews or inflammatory posts on social networks, in order to protect their advertising contracts.