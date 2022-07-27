‘We don’t have far-right groups in the east’, says Volodymyr Zelensky in exclusive interview | Fantastic

Rachel Krähenbühl: Do you regret anything about the war, having insisted on being part of NATO, or having supported far-right groups in the Donbass region?

Volodymyr Zelensky: I’m not sure what you mean by far-right groups in the east of the country. I don’t understand what you’re talking about. We don’t have far-right groups in the east. I don’t know who these groups are. We have the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s the name: Armed Forces of Ukraine in the East. This information you are saying is the information that the Russian Federation is spreading about some nationalist groups. Simply, they are radical towards the Russian military who came to kill them. In these cases, anyone should have a radical reaction, but I don’t recognize them as far-right groups. I have never supported any radical group.