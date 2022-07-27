‘We will not tolerate electoral violence’, reinforces Fachin about attacks on the polls

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Edson Fachin, reinforced this Tuesday 26th that the Justice “will not tolerate violence” during the elections in October this year. The statement was given during a meeting with members of the Prerogatives group, made up of lawyers, specialists and professors.

“We will not tolerate electoral violence, a subtype of political violence,” said the magistrate. “The Electoral Justice will spare no efforts to act in order to curb violence as a political weapon and face disinformation as a practice of chaos”.

At the meeting, Fachin also said that the TSE is preparing “peaceful elections” and that “the aggression against electronic voting machines is an attack on the vote of the poorest”.

“The TSE is not alone, as society does not tolerate electoral denialism”, declared the minister. “The attack on electronic voting machines as a pretext to brandish anger will not mislead the country. 90 years ago, we created the Electoral Justice so that it could conduct fair elections and Brazil trusts its Justice”.

The magistrate’s reaction is yet another public response to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who constantly attacks the Brazilian electoral system.

“The normative framework for elections is stabilized within the term of the law. Institutions must fulfill their constitutional missions. I leave you a call. Your Lordships have a relevant mission: to contribute to illuminating the time to come and to prevent a great sunset from befalling Brazil again”, added Fachin.

Read the full text of Fachin’s speech to the lawyers:

Greetings from the Presidency of the TSE 26-07-22