"Well above 10MI euros"; Corinthians receives 'irrefutable' proposal and should sell defender, says Nicola

Corinthians

Journalist brought the information that the negotiation should take place due to the high values ​​offered to Timão

Nicola brought the market information at Corinthians.
O Corinthians announced 3 reinforcements in the last few weeks, with news that perfectly fit the requests made by Vítor Pereira. The team has been demonstrating on the field that it can surprise this season, even more so since the results so far are very good, bringing praise from the stands and journalists.

With Yuri Alberto, Balbuena and Fausto Vera, Timão considers itself ready to face Flamengo for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, as well as prepared to continue fighting for the leadership of the Brazilian Championship and for the Copa do Brasil cup. However, if some names are arriving and adding quality, others are close to leaving.

This time, after João Victor was traded to Benfica, from Portugal, another defender has his days numbered behind the scenes: Alvinegro has an “unbeatable” proposal from a European club by Robert Renan. The offer for the 18-year-old beque, is “much higher” than Borussia Dortmund’s €10m signalaccording to journalist Jorge Nicola.

In that line, as a result of the “absurd” values, the business must. It is not surprising that the Corinthian board expects good amounts to enter the coffers, precisely to be able to relieve the coffers and boost the current financial situation, which, even after numerous transactions by Duílio, is still far from the best.

