Wesley Safadão is denounced for alleged eroticization of his 8-year-old daughter

The singer Wesley Safadão was denounced in the Ombudsman of the MMFDH (Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights) by federal deputy Eliza Virginia (PP-PH) for alleged child sexualization of her 8-year-old daughter Ysis.

Eliza denounced the singer after he released the new song, “Macetando”, which features the girl.

The song refers to the sexual act and has the following verses as a chorus: “Watermelon red, for a young girl, with gin that you will see / Putar** (go baby) / Call your friends, the dance will boil / Only who is hot girl raise her hand aê / Sitting, sitting, sitting, sitting, young girl sitting, sitting, sitting / Ma-macetando”

The deputy announced the complaint on her social media. “In the use of my duties as a mother, as a woman, as a Christian citizen and federal deputy, I have now filed a complaint with the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights that I present in relation to the video that has been circulating on the Safadão network”, she says.

“There is evident child eroticization that violates the Statute of Children and Adolescents in its third article, which establishes that children and adolescents enjoy all the fundamental and inherent rights of the human person without prejudice to full protection, which you, Wesley, is not doing”, states the policy.

In the publication, she attaches the complaint made to the ombudsman.

splash contacted the press office of the Ministry of Family, Women and Human Rights, which responded in a note not to disclose the names of those involved in the allegations.

“The National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH) does not disclose the names of those involved in order to preserve the integrity and reliability of the complaint mechanism. human and family, always ensuring anonymity,” the statement reads.

The report also contacted Wesley Safadão’s advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.