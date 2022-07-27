What are the most urgent changes in the Atlantic? Cuca responds

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca v Atltico with solid defense, but waiting for attack evolution

The squad is still strong, but the football presented by Atltico clearly fell under the command of coach “El Turco” Mohamed. What are the most urgent changes in team behavior? Who answered the question was the newly-hired Cuca, officially presented by Galo this Tuesday (26).

Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico

Cuca believes that Atletico’s most evident need is the evolution of offensive performance. In the coach’s assessment, tactical balance is directly responsible for good results.

“Game by game. Rooster today has a solid defense, second or third best, if I’m not mistaken. We can improve a little on the front, but we’ll look for balance. Whenever you look for that, you get close to good results. Sunday (against Corinthians) was a great game. The team had the opportunity to make the second and ended up taking it, because they played with another great team, which has great players. This all has to be taken into account”, he analyzed.

“In the midst of these competitions, I have three or four free weeks. They are essential to work. Without time, it is reduced to videos. In the different practice, you stop, correct, arrange as you want. ideas to make a very consistent team”, he added.

What is the deadline for the changes in the Atltico?

In 2021, at the beginning of the season, Cuca asked for ten days of “patience” from Atltico fans so that the team could function the way it would like – and they did. In his third spell at Galo, the coach prefers not to set a deadline, but believes he has an “advantage” as he already knows the characteristics of 80% of the squad.

“I don’t have a deadline to know how long it will take, because I don’t know what we’re going to present in the first game. Let’s wait. Let’s work well, put ideas into practice, see the acceptance of the squad. I have to respect the characteristic of This is an advantage I have here: I already know the characteristic of 80% of the squad, what they can do. This is a big step that we already have, which I didn’t have last year. Who knows, things will be faster”, he projected.

Cuca’s re-debut at the Atlético’s technical command will take place at 4 pm on Sunday (31), against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. The match will be valid for the 20th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.