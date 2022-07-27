What explains the soaring price of milk and other foods

The fall in the price level in sectors such as transport and housing represents a significant but partial vent to the population, in the IPCA-15, a kind of previous inflation, of July. With the rise in the prices of milk and its derivatives, in addition to other hortifruti items such as papaya and cucumber, the food and drinks still continues to put pressure on the general price hike, representing the biggest impact this month, with a 0.25% increase. It was also the second monthly variation, of 1.16% on average, second only to the clothing sector, according to the consolidated National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15). The IPCA-15 measures prices in the first two weeks of the reference month (July) and the last two weeks of the previous month (June).

In addition to the global impact factors on food prices, such as the rise in commodities, weather conditions explain the rise in prices in the sector. In general, vegetables and fruits face the off-season period in winter, with a drop or lack of production, considering the lower incidence of rain for products that depend mainly on water. With a lower supply, naturally prices go up. “In the case of milk, winter is a bad period for production, the pasture is of worse quality, increasing the dependence on feed, which is more expensive. Despite soy and corn prices are on the decline, they are still very expensive,” he says. Matheus Peçanha, economist and researcher at FGV/IBRE. In addition, the researcher highlights an additional shock in milk production, with a previous disinvestment in the sector. As production costs increased, many farmers gave up production. In the year, the accumulated variation of the product reached 57.42%

As there is a great interdependence of production, the increase of one item can directly impact the price of another item. Some milk derivatives also registered an increase in the IPCA-15 in July, with requeijão, butter and cheese, with the highest increases, respectively. Fruit, in the general category, rose 4.03% in July, a big jump considering the 2.61% decline in prices in June.

Fall

The production of vegetables and fruits, in general, suffers in the off-season, during the winter. However, items such as oranges, tomatoes and carrots had a significant price reduction (as shown in the chart below). One of the main reasons for this movement is, again, of climatic origin, specifically the monsoon periods — those long droughts or heavy rains during different seasons of the year, reversing the order of production. “The summer was very atypical, especially for vegetables, which suffered a lot in the summer from excessive rains. Now, which would also be the off-season, these three items have a better production than in the version, recovering the production lost in the previous period”, explains Peçanha.

For the researcher, the other items with higher prices did not suffer much in the summer because the main producing centers were not in the monsoon areas, that is, in Mata Mineira, Espírito Santo, interior of São Paulo and southern Bahia.