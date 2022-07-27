What is the best selling skin in LoL history?

Selling skins is critical to the sustainability of League of Legends. The artists at Riot Games, the developer of the MOBA, are responsible for more than 1,000 skins released between 2009 and the current moment, which are made for all the game’s champions and released with each game update, which always arrives 15 in 15 days. With that in mind, the MGG Brazil tells you which were the best selling skins in the entire history of LoL.

The best selling skins in League of Legends history

Sales for each skin can vary depending on the character and how smart Riot is with the art design or marketing campaign behind it. The company’s employees never reveal big information about profit, with the exception of disclosing skins that are sold to raise funds for charities. However, the company has already revealed a few times which are the best-selling skins in the history of the game.

Elementalist Lux 3,250 RP best seller of Everytime Project: Vayne 1,820RP best seller of Everytime Star Guardian Jinx 1,820RP best seller of Everytime Jhin Cosmos Negro 1,820RP best seller from 2019 Lee Sin Divine Fist 1,820RP best seller from 2020 (Data from China)

The “all time” and 2019 data was revealed in 2019 in an issue of the column ask Riot. “The most popular skins of all time are, not necessarily in this order, Elementalist Lux, Star Guardian Jinx, and PROJECT: Vayne. So far in the 2019 Season, Black Jhin Cosmos is in the lead in popularity,” revealed Rioter IAMCARLOS, producer. -skin boss.

Surprising a total of zero people, in first place was Lux Elementalista, whose price is quite expensive, but according to the community it is worth it. This skin has a number of variations and has been considered the best cosmetic in LoL for years.

K/DA is one of the cosmetics lines with the most accumulated sales

Right after that, we have Star Guardian Jinx, who, like Lux, is the protagonist of the first batch of Star Guardian skins that arrived in LoL in 2016. In third place is PROJECT: Vayne, who had a very special marketing action by Riot, who made Riot added an on-screen effect to the skin that simulated Vayne’s players’ view as if they were viewing the game through her helmet.

Jhin Cosmos Negro and Lee Sin Fist Divine were the best-selling skins of 2019 and 2020, respectively. They follow the pattern of being some of the most popular champions in the game.

When it comes to full skin lines, “K/DA was one of the most popular, along with PROJECT and Star Guardians,” Riot revealed. It is worth remembering that these lines of skins usually star in their own in-game events.