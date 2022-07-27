What is the mysterious Fabergé Egg seized from Russian yacht?

A Fabergé egg was found by US authorities on a yacht owned by a Russian oligarch in Fiji. International press reports say the seized vehicle belonged to Suleiman Kerimov, who was subject to Western sanctions after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began.

As a result, his US$ 300 million vessel (about R$ 1.6 billion at the current price) was confiscated and taken to San Diego, United States, at the end of June. The possible luxury object was inside the large speedboat.

According to the US newspaper The Daily Beast, Assistant US Attorney General Lisa Monaco commented that the most curious part of this apprehension was that they found a possible Fabergé egg on the vessel, one of the few remaining in the world.

Lisa also said that the US was working with authorities around the world to search for and seize yachts, and that the Justice Department had asked Congress to pass all the value of the products found to Ukraine.

If authenticated, the egg would be a priceless collectible and one of the last known surviving examples of these iconic art objects produced in Russia between 1885 and 1917.

Items that involve tradition, luxury and history

Fabergé eggs are luxury creations produced between the 19th and 20th centuries by jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé, of Baltic German origin, and his assistants. Their role in Russian culture and history is complex. They were conceived as gifts for the imperial family, and as such had to be made with the finest materials, in exacting detail, and with artistry that would please even the most discerning eye.

The objects have been synonymous with wealth and luxury since they began to be made for Tsar Alexander III, in 1885. The main objective was to gift his wife, Maria, and this ended up becoming a tradition for thirty years, with only 56 copies being produced for the imperial family. Currently, it is unknown how many survived the time, nor the whereabouts of their home.

Inspired by Renaissance Europe, Fabergé went against traditional fashions of the period, presenting delicate costumes to appeal to the Tsar and his family. Under this patronage, the painter and his company, the House of Fabergé, became one of the most powerful jewelry empires in the world.

The catalyst for this economic expansion of the site was this series of egg-shaped Easter gifts for the Romanov matriarchs.

First commissioned by Tsar Alexander, the Easter egg-shaped gift with an element of surprise inside, such as a clock or a miniature, was created without concern for price. The beauty and mystery of these gifts captured not only the interest of the royal palace, but also the fascination of the world.

Although created solely for the use of the Imperial family, over time many began to be sold by their creators due to financial difficulties. Today, these masterpieces are coveted by collectors around the world.

Location and prices of magical objects around the world

Fabergé egg prices have risen over the decades and now reach large sums at auction. In 2002, the “Winter Egg” was sold to an anonymous telephone bidder for $9.6 million at Christie’s, one of the world’s leading art companies, located in New York. .

Five years later, an enamel-and-gold egg with a diamond-studded rooster sold for a record £9 million (at the time, $18.5 million). ) at the same auction house in London.

To differentiate a Fabergé egg from a replica, it is necessary to point out that each of the real eggs’ unique designs featured richly pigmented layers of glass enamel, gold leaf and worked metal. Items made by Fabergé range in size from three to five inches tall, and took one to two years to complete.

These objects rarely appear at auction and today most of them can be found in museums and public institutions from Moscow to Cleveland. The largest collections are held by the Kremlin Arsenal and the Fabergé Museum in St. Petersburg, which house 10 units each.

The missing items continue to be a source of ongoing intrigue. In 2015, a gold Fabergé egg resurfaced when a scrap metal dealer found it at a flea market in the American Midwest. Inside was an intricate gold watch. Having purchased the object for US$14,000 (R$76,987.40 at the current price) the man was initially told that the gold was worth less than he had paid.

Until he looked up the name on the back of the watch – Vacheron Constantin – and he discovered that he was in possession of the Third Imperial Easter Egg, designed by the House of Fabergé for Tsar Alexander III in 1887 and worth an estimated $33. millions.