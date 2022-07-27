What Russia’s departure could mean for the International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts on the ISS display the flag of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic

Russian cosmonauts on the ISS recently displayed the flag of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic

Russia announced on Tuesday (26/7) that it will leave the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 and build its own station.

The new head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said the institution will honor all its obligations to the ISS until its departure.

The US and Russia, along with other partners, have been working together on the ISS since 1998.

But relations between the two powers have been strained since Russia invaded Ukraine. Moscow had previously threatened to abandon the project because of sanctions applied by Western countries since the beginning of the war.

