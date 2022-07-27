where to watch, lineups and refereeing

Atlético-GO and Corinthians face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time) today (27), at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The teams go through very different phases of the season. Dragon comes from three consecutive defeats and is in the relegation zone of the Brasileirão, while Alvinegro is alive in the three competitions it disputes.

where to watch

The game will be broadcast by Globo (on open TV, for the states of GO and SP), by SporTV 2 (on closed TV) and by the Premiere channel (pay-per-view). In addition, the UOL Score Tracks the bids in real time.

Stadium and time

The match will be held at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Arbitration

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Auxiliaries: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

embezzlement

Atlético-GO does not have five players who have already played this Copa do Brasil for other teams: Churín, Camutanga, Rhaldney, Willian Maranhão and Kelvin.

At Corinthians, Bruno Méndez is in the same situation and that’s why he doesn’t play. In addition, Júnior Moraes (ankle sprain) and Renato Augusto (muscle injury) are out and haven’t even traveled, and Cássio is doubtful due to pain in his lower back.

Possible lineups

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner (Dudu), Wanderson, Edson Felipe and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Peglow, Airton (Mouse) and Ricardinho. Coach: Jorge.

CORINTHIANS: Cassio (Carlos Miguel); Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Willian, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes. Coach: Vitor Pereira.

Latest results

Atlético-GO comes from a 1-0 defeat at home to América-MG, in a direct game in the fight against relegation in the Brasileirão. Corinthians, on the other hand, beat Atlético-MG by 2-1 in BH to maintain the vice-leadership.