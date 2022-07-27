Whindersson Nunes gets new face tattoos and shows results

Whindersson Nunes, 27, got new tattoos on his face and showed the result on his social networks. The comedian appeared making faces and mouths to show off the drawings.

In a post on Instagram, the comedian shared the clicks to show the new tattoos and said: “New show, new tattoos. Don’t kill me, please. I felt like it.”

Friends praised the new designs and made a point of commenting on the publication. “It was too much hype! As for me, on my face, it doesn’t match my eyes, my nose or my mouth, imagine a tattoo!”, said one of them. “It was f*ck lol I’m going to run to do mine then”, joked another. “Are you making me want to tattoo my face???”, commented another friend.

Fans also commented and loved the comedian’s new tattoos. “The more tattoos the better,” said one follower. “It’s perfect,” praised another. “The baby has a new tattoo, guys, I love it so much,” wrote one fan. “Always wonderful,” said one follower.

Recently, the comedian became the subject of a gaffe. The influencer said he did not have the iFood delivery app, but he carried out an advertisement for the brand a few months ago.

On Tuesday, the comedian commented on Twitter some unusual situations that happened to him.

“Last month I paid 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden, today I was evicted from a place I never set foot in, 16 thousand reais for ifood and I DON’T HAVE THIS APP, I eat the same food every day at the same times,” he wrote.