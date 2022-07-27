Whindersson Nunes makes new tattoos on his face: ‘don’t kill me, I felt like it’ | Piauí

Comedian Whindersson Nunes got three new tattoos, two on his face. In his social networks, he published photos with the new drawings on the afternoon of this Tuesday (26), during a visit to the city of Porto, in Portugal, where he will record a special for Netflix this Wednesday (27).

Whindersson’s first tattoos were done after the comedian’s son died in May 2021. On the occasion, he tattooed the phrase “Live Like a Warrior” on his cheekbones, along with a cross. and a happy face emoji on the right side. On the right side, the comedian made a tear and a sad emoji below the eye, and a cangaceiro hat above the eyebrow.

At the time of the first drawings, fans showed concern for the mental health of the comedian, who in addition to losing his son, had ended his engagement with the baby’s mother, student and influencer Maria Lina Deggan.

The new designs on the face are a broken heart, and an Ansata cross, which among the various meanings, represents physical life on Earth. The comedian’s third tattoo was the English phrase “Idiot Ridiculous and Spectacular” on his neck.

“New show, new tattoos. Please don’t kill me. It felt like it”, commented the comedian on social media.

In the comments of the post, the comedian’s fans reacted to Whindersson’s new drawings. Many netizens approved, but there were also those who remembered the comedian’s mother when they saw the new tattoos.

Whindersson’s fans took advantage of the comedian’s post on Twitter to show the tribute in the form of a tattoo they made. Two fans decided to mark their skin with “This is not a cult”, the name of the last standup show by Whindersson Nunes before the break announced by the comedian.

“This show in Lisbon was so good, it was such a special day for us, that we decided to engrave the name of the show on our bodies. Wednesday we will be there to see you again. You are big.” said the fan.

Comedian Whindersson Nunes said on Wednesday night (20) that he was not aware that he was being sued by the owner of two commercial properties in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, but that he has already taken the necessary measures to pay off the debt of the rooms. .

As the g1 published, Whindersson was the subject of a court order that ordered the eviction of the two properties in São Paulo, after failing to make regular rent payments and breaching an agreement to improve the space made with the owner.

In a post on Twitter, the comedian said he was being “evicted from a place [em] who never set foot in it” and implied that companies and individuals offer services to him for free, but then charge him without his knowledge.