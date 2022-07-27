Why Cheaper Copper Is Bad For The Global Economy | Economy

Fears of a global recession are hitting the price of copper, a metal economists use as an indicator of global economic direction.

The fall in its price (almost 30% since March) could “advance” what is to come in the future, because copper is used in so many industries that when its demand wanes, it raises concern about a drop in global activity.

Copper is an essential metal in the energy, transportation, electrical networks, telecommunications, construction, healthcare sectors and in all the technological devices we use daily, such as cell phones and computers.

As this metal allows experts to make projections about industrial activity, it was nicknamed “Dr. Copper” (or “Dr. Copper”, in English).

“Dr. Copper is hospitalized,” said Ben Laidler, Global Markets Strategist at consultancy eToro.

“Copper prices are down a third from their peak in March, double the broader decline for commodities, under the growing weight of recession fears, a difficult Chinese recovery and a recovering US dollar,” Laidler told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

Despite this, he added, “the long-term outlook remains optimistic.”

Main copper producers in Latin America are Chile and Peru

In Latin America, the main copper exporters are Chile and Peru, countries that generate 40% of world production.

And as the metal hit its lowest price in nearly 20 months, there is concern in these countries about the impact it could have on their economies.

Below, understand three reasons that help explain the fall of the metal in the international market.

1- The winds of recession

Traders are anticipating difficult times. In the current situation, one of the main fears is that a potential recession in the United States will end up dragging a large part of the world economy.

“These expectations come from the difficulty that the authorities had to maneuver in an environment of high inflation and low growth”, explained Juan Carlos Guajardo, founder and executive director of the strategic analysis company Plusmining and former director of the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco ).

Raising the interest rate is a tool used to control inflation, but it comes at a cost: it slows growth.

That’s why the United States and many other countries are divided over what to do to stop the rising cost of living while spurring economic growth.

For now, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates (the cost of money) this year.

Added to this scenario is the energy crisis in Europe (derived from the war in Ukraine), which further complicates the prospects for 2022.

2- Deceleration of the Chinese economy

The second quarter was not good for the Chinese economy. Indicators reflecting the economic health of the Asian giant showed the effects of the restrictive “covid zero” policies applied by the Xi Jinping government.

GDP grew by just 0.4%, its slowest pace in two and a half years. The strict lockdowns in different parts of the country, and particularly in Shanghai — the financial heartland where the world’s largest cargo port is located — have taken their toll.

The negative impact of this policy on exports and consumption precipitated a slowdown that was already affecting the Chinese economy.

In addition, there are still doubts about the impact that the Chinese housing market crisis could have and how it could affect the dollar.

3- Impact of industrial and storage cycles

“Demand for durable goods has started to stagnate,” Guajardo said in conversation with BBC News Mundo.

We are talking about goods that, once acquired, can be used a large number of times over time, that is, they are not consumed quickly. Among them, cars, furniture, appliances or homes.

On the other hand, there is the storage cycle that refers to the amount of stock that companies have.

Large investment funds are also 'very high short positions' on copper

The beginning of the war in Ukraine caused the stockpiles to grow due to the fear that the war could become too big.

Basically, when there’s fear, you keep it.

“But as the outlook now points to the war as a long-term conflict, many are looking to reduce their inventories,” said the economist.

Another relevant factor is that investment funds that manage huge capital are with “very high short positions”, which in practice means that they bet on lower copper prices compared to what happens with other raw materials.

Although the price of copper has fallen by around 30% in recent months (with a sharper fall from June onwards), experts believe that, evaluating until the end of the year, the average price should be positive.

Everything depends on the evolution of the international economy because it is impossible to predict exactly how long the US will raise interest rates, how will China’s economy be, what will happen with the energy crisis in Europe and if the recession forecasts will come true.

The strong strength of the dollar against many of the world’s currencies doesn’t help either, something that is also hitting Latin American currencies hard, particularly in countries like Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

In the long term, experts say, there is expected to be a greater demand for the red metal in the context of the energy transition to the use of renewable energies that require intensive use of copper, thanks to its unique combination of high conductivity and relatively low cost. low.