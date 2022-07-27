Why eating a green banana a day can prevent cancer?

Eating a banana a day can help prevent cancer – but only if it’s green, according to a British study. According to researchers, consumption can reduce the risk of some cancers by 60%. This is because of resistant starch, which is present in abundance in unripe bananas.

For this research, scientists gave people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition characterized by their high risk of cancer, a diet high in resistant starch. Afterwards, they were able to observe that the diet reduced the risk of some forms of the disease by more than half.

catracalivre.com.br/saude-bemestar/condicao-comum-alertar-cancer-aggressive/

Credit: Igor Alecsander/istockGreen banana may help ward off cancer, study finds

This protective effect was particularly strong for cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract, including cancers of the esophagus, stomach, biliary tract, pancreas, and duodenum, which can be difficult to detect.

The protection lasted 10 years after people stopped taking the supplement, and experts hope the findings could also be of benefit to the general population, not just people with Lynch syndrome.

The study was led by experts from the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds and published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research.

Study lasted 6 years

Between 1999 and 2005, nearly 1,000 participants started taking powdered resistant starch every day for two years or a placebo.

In the follow-up period, there were only five new cases of upper gastrointestinal cancer among the 463 participants who took the resistant starch compared with 21 among the 455 who took the placebo.

“This is important because cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract are difficult to diagnose and often go undetected early,” said Professor John Mathers, a specialist in human nutrition at Newcastle.

He added that the dose of resistant starch used in the test was roughly equivalent to that found in an unripe banana.

“Resistant starch can be taken as a powdered supplement and is found naturally in peas, beans, oats and other starchy foods,” he said.

“The dose used in the trial is equivalent to eating a banana a day; before they are very ripe and soft, the starch in bananas resists decomposition and makes it to the intestines, where it can change the type of bacteria that live there.”

The researchers suspect that resistant starch, which is not digested in the small intestine but ferments in the large intestine, feeds beneficial gut bacteria by altering the production of bile acids.

“We believe that resistant starch can reduce the development of cancer by altering bacterial bile acid metabolism and reducing the types of bile acids that can damage our DNA and eventually cause cancer,” said Professor John Mathers.

He says, however, that more research is needed.