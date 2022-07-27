Why ex-agent asked for R$ 20 million from Glova de Pedreiro in audience

The value had already been placed by a lawyer in an email. Yesterday (26), at the conciliation hearing, the request to close the deal was repeated: Allan Jesus wanted R$ 20 million from influencer Iran Santana Alves, the Luva de Pedreiro, as compensation to end the legal fight between the two. But how did the influencer’s now-ex-manager arrive at that figure?

The apparent strangeness is mainly due to the difference between the termination fine provided for in the contract signed in February by the two: the value in the document was R$ 5.2 million. A detail in the wording of the document causes Allan and his lawyers to discard the request for compensation. In the text, it is said that this amount is the “minimum level” of the fine.

In addition, the UOL found out that the calculation made by the former entrepreneur to reach R$ 20 million is an estimate of how much he would profit from the partnership over four years — duration provided for in the same contract. The two teamed up when Iran had 200,000 followers on social media. Currently, the influencer has more than 30 million followers.

The discussion took the judicial route on the initiative of Iran, now managed by the company of Falcão, a former futsal player. The case is pending at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice. In the first conciliation hearing, there was no agreement, just as Allan’s request made via lawyers, by e-mail, had already been rejected.

Allan tries to explain this account of the R$ 20 million in court. As a starting point, he cites that, added together, he closed contracts for Luva de Pedreiro that generated R$ 2.2 million – and he is entitled to 50% of that. The businessman claims that he had other commercial agreements in place that could yield more significant funds to the influencer and, consequently, to himself.

At the conciliation hearing, the suggestion of the judge who led the discussion was of a value much lower than R$ 20 million: adding the minimum fine, plus percentage of contracts signed by Allan with Luva, the result would be just over R$ 7 million, according to the account made by lawyers of the parties. The influencer side rejected it.

Already without Allan Jesus, Luva de Pedreiro announced this week that he closed the biggest deal of his career – not yet revealed. She went to court because she considered the contract made by Allan Jesus to be abusive and also said that she was not aware of the clauses because she did not have enough schooling. The influencer’s attempt is not to pay the fine and pass on to Allan only the 50% of the deals closed under the ex-manager’s management.

Without an agreement at the first conciliation hearing, the process between Iran and Allan will continue to be processed in the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca. Initially, the process was opened in the central district of Rio de Janeiro, but the judge of the 43rd Civil Court declined jurisdiction and passed the ball, on the grounds that the defendant’s address – in this case, ASJ Consultoria, Allan’s company – is in the Bar.

Allan’s defense now hopes that the new judge in charge of the case will conduct a kind of expert examination to measure the value of an eventual compensation, in case it is understood that Luva de Pedreira should, yes, compensate Allan because of the breach of contract.