“Why my God?”; scenes have already been recorded and will air soon

Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will suffer the shock of a great tragedy in the next chapters of “Pantanal”: the land grabber will see the death of his son Roberto (Cauê Campos), of his relationship with Zuleica (Aline Borges). The teenager will drown after a setup by Solano (Rafa Sieg)who will still be in charge of telling the news to his boss.

The scenes were recorded over the weekend in Seropédica, Rio de Janeiro, on a sand that serves as an alternative scenario for the Pantanal region. According to information from Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, this Tuesday (26), the recordings lasted about ten hours and required the main actors involved: Murilo Benício and Cauê Campos, in addition to the use of stunt doubles for both.

The moments of tragedy are being long awaited by fans of the soap operasince Benício’s character is considered the main villain of the plot originally written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, and adapted by his grandson, Bruno Luperi. It has not yet been announced when the scenes will air.

What will the scene be like?

in the scene, Solano will set a trap for Roberto to drown during a boat trip. The assassin hired by Tenório to kill Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will see the teenager fall into the water and will not help, letting him sink into the river. Solano himself will give the news to Tenório, who will despair: he himself will take a boat and go to the place of drowningand will not find the boy.

“Is it over there [a sucuri] You can’t have taken my son away from me… You can’t,” Tenorio will say, inconsolable. “Even if he managed to free himself, father, we won’t find him in the next few hours. Because the body will be submerged”, affirms Marcelo (Lucas Leto), who will accompany his father on the search. The land grabber will then walk towards the water, blaming himself for the tragedy.: “Why did such a thing have to happen? Why, my God? Why? Come home, Roberto… Come back to me, son… Come back to me… Come back to me”, he will say.