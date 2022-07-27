Wild monkey attacks terrorize Japanese city, prompt police to take exceptional measures

Abhishek Pratap

japanese macaque

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Police do not know whether attacks are being carried out by a wild monkey or by several

Japanese police are using tranquilizer guns to stem a wave of attacks by wild monkeys that terrorize residents.

In recent weeks, 42 people have been injured in the city of Yamaguchi — including children and the elderly.

Wild monkeys are common in many Japanese cities, but attacks are rare.

“It’s rare to see so many attacks in such a short period of time,” said a city official. “Initially, only children and women were attacked. Recently, elderly people and adult men have also been targeted.”

