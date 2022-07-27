Will WhatsApp take away ‘online’? What you need to know about new function | Social networks

The option to remove WhatsApp online status should arrive soon. The function, long awaited by users of the messenger, was found by the specialized portal WABetaInfo in the new update of WhatsApp beta for Android, number 2.22.16.12. Apparently, the feature will copy the “Last seen” setting, so that you can select who will be able to view your online status, and even choose the “Nobody” option. However, as it is still under development, the final version of the tool may have modifications.

How to leave multiple WhatsApp groups at the same time

WhatsApp: what happens when I block someone? See 6 curiosities

While Meta does not disclose official information about the novelty of the messaging app for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones, check below everything that is known so far about the feature to hide WhatsApp online. It is worth remembering that users of the beta for Android can test the novelty right now.

1 of 3 WhatsApp will gain a function to take the “online”; know it all — Photo: Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images WhatsApp will gain a function to take the “online”; know it all — Photo: Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images

📝How do I know if a person has verified that I am online on WhatsApp? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

How will the feature work? Will I be able to select who sees me online?

The function to hide the online status will allow you to choose who will be able to see when the user is active in the messenger. In screenshots of the trial version on Android, you can see that WhatsApp plans to add a new section in the “Last seen” tab, with the “Who can see me when I’m online” feature. In it, the user must choose between “All” or “Same as last seen”.

When selecting the second tag, the messenger will use the same configuration for both features. That way, when you choose “Nobody” in “Last seen”, for example, and in the bottom tab select “Same as last seen”, none of your contacts will be able to see when you are online, nor check when you have viewed the app for the last time. It is important to remember that the same goes for the other options offered.

2 of 3 Print revealed of the test function to remove WhatsApp’s online status — Photo: Reproduction / WABetaInfo Revealed print of the test function to remove WhatsApp’s online status — Photo: Reproduction / WABetaInfo

When will the feature be released? Will it be for iOS and Android?

The feature that allows you to hide online status has been seen in the testing phase on both iOS and Android phones, which indicates that it should be released for both operating systems. But for now, the function is only available for experimentation in the beta version of the app for smartphones with Google software.

As for the official launch of the function, WhatsApp has not yet announced any date. However, compared to the development time of other messenger features, the expectation is that the tool will reach all users later this year. The novelty is one of the most awaited in the app, but it is not the only one. Learn about other long-awaited WhatsApp features that may come to the app soon too.

3 of 3 Print captured of the function to take the online status being tested on iOS — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo Print captured of the function to take the online status being tested on iOS — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

How to remove WhatsApp ‘online’ status?

As far as is known, the feature will be available in the “Last seen” tab in the messaging app. To remove WhatsApp’s ‘online’ status, users must access the messenger’s settings and tap on “Account”. Once this is done, everything indicates that it will be necessary to go to the “Privacy” tab and then tap on “Last seen”. Then, in the new option “Who can see my last seen”, the user will have to select between “Nobody” or “My contacts except”. Finally, just select the option “same as last seen.” It is worth mentioning that if you use the messenger beta, it is important first of all to update your application to the latest version of the app.

with information from WABetaInfo and 9to5Mac (1 and two)

See too: What you need about WhatsApp ‘single view’