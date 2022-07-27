With 595 cases, SP is the state in the country with the most records of monkeypox; see the symptoms – Metro World News Brasil

The State of São Paulo leads the country in the number of cases of monkeypox, monkey pox. According to data from the Ministry of Health, there are 595 confirmed records. In Brazil, until early Tuesday night (26), there were 813 infections with the disease.

In addition to the cases of patients from São Paulo, the country also has records in Rio de Janeiro (109), Minas Gerais (42), Federal District (13), Paraná (19), Goiás (16), Bahia (3), Ceará (2 ), Rio Grande do Sul (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Pernambuco (3), Mato Grosso do Sul (1) and Santa Catarina (3).

Due to the number of cases, the country is the sixth in the world in the ranking of positive diagnoses. Because of this, the technical leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the control of the disease, Rosamund Lewis, said that the Brazilian situation “is very worrying” and that it is important that the authorities become aware of the public health emergency of interest. international level and take appropriate measures.

On Saturday (23), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that monkeypox constitutes a global health emergency. The objective, according to him, is for more efforts on the part of the international community.

“We believe this can mobilize the world to act together. We need coordination and solidarity so that we are able to control monkeypox,” Adhanom said at a press conference held in Geneva, Switzerland.

One of the main strategies against the disease is to get the vaccine that guarantees 80% protection against the virus, which is being manufactured in Denmark. The Government of São Paulo has already informed that it intends to buy doses or even produce them at the Butantan Institute. The Ministry of Health has also highlighted that it is mobilizing to obtain immunizations.

However, according to the ministry, for the time being mass vaccination is not recommended by the WHO in non-endemic countries for the disease, as is the case in Brazil. The recommendation is that people who have had contact with suspected cases and health professionals at high occupational risk be immunized in the face of exposure to the virus.

The virus

According to the Tua Saúde website, monkeypox, also called monkeypoxis a rare condition caused by a virus of the genus orthopoxvirus, present in rodents. The name is given because signs of a smallpox-like disease were found in tests done on monkeys in laboratories in the 1950s. The first human case was identified in 1970.

Symptoms

The early signs of the disease are:

Blisters and sores on the skin accompanied by itching and pain;

Fever;

Chills;

Headache;

Muscle pain;

excessive tiredness,

Back pain.

These symptoms usually appear 5 to 21 days after contact with the virus and can last between two weeks and 21 days.

Streaming

The transmission of the disease happens if there is contact with someone infected, either through secretions, breathing, coughing or speaking. However, for transmission to occur, contact must be prolonged.

In addition to this type of contagion, transmission also occurs through secretions from blisters and wounds that appear on the skin or through contaminated objects. Bite from infected rodents, consumption of undercooked meat from infected animals, and contact with secretions from these animals can also cause the disease.

There is no specific treatment for the disease, but the clinical conditions are usually mild, requiring care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

