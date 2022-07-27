With gasoline on the rise, Petrobras (PETR4) must pay US$ 12 billion in dividends, says Bradesco BBI

THE Petrobras (PETR4) may announce the payment of US$ 12 billion in dividends when releasing the balance sheet for the second quarter of this year, according to the Bradesco BBI. The value would be equivalent to R$ 64.3 billion and a yield in earnings of 16%.

“We expect 2Q22 results to be mainly positive for oil companies, as Brent prices rose 13% in the quarter”, highlights an excerpt from the report signed by Vicente Falanga and Ricardo França.

“Petrobras’ results should reflect this due to the series of price increases fuel prices implemented throughout the quarter”. Bradesco BBI speaks of “solid cash flow again”.

For the bank’s analysts, the PetroRio (PRIOR3) should also be highlighted, with an Ebitda of US$ 280 million – an increase of 28% -, “driven by an increase in sales during a period of high oil prices”.

Bradesco BBI projects an Ebitda of R$ 205 million, gains of 3%, for the 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), “as higher unit costs are expected to partially offset sequential production and higher oil prices”.

2Q22 for distribution companies

The results of fuel distribution companies should be favored by some factors, such as the appreciation of inventories and higher volumes, said Bradesco BBI.

“In that sense, the vibrate (VBBR3) should be the main highlight, with a margin of R$ 160/m³”, he commented.

Hedged losses should weigh on the results of the over par (UGPA3), leading margins to remain stable compared to 1Q22, according to the bank’s analysts.

“To the Braskem (BRKM5), we estimate Ebitda of US$ 815 million (-8% in the quarter), as the price increases must be offset by cost pressures from naphtha and maintenance stoppages”, says an excerpt from the report.

