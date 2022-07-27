With one less, Grêmio holds a goalless draw with Chape for Serie B







Chapecoense and Grêmio didn’t remove zero from the score in a duel for the 21st round of Serie B (Photo: Julia Galvão/ ACF) Photo: Launch!

In opposite situations in the Brazilian Championship of Series B, Chapecoense and Grêmio measured forces on the night of this Tuesday, 26, at Arena Condá, in Chapecó. Trying to turn around the setback suffered by the rival in the first round at their Arena, the Roger Machado team entered the field motivated by the good moment in the competition. However, with the ball rolling, he couldn’t impose his game, getting complicated even in the initial stage, when he was one less, not having the strength to react until the end, getting 0 to 0 with the hosts.

With the result, the gaucho club reached 37 points, remaining in 2nd place, but will have to hope for blunders of Vasco and Bahia in the round to maintain the vice-leadership. Santa Catarina, on the other hand, reached 23 points, following in 14th place.

CHAPE TRY TO IMPOSE FORCE AT THE BEGINNING

Needing the result to recover in the competition, Chapecoense knew the need to try to win a triumph. However, right on the first arrival, Grêmio scared in a confusing move in the area, with the right to referee listening to VAR about a possible penalty, but nothing was scored.

Subsequently, the home team began to press the rival ball out. With that, he even created a good chance with Ronei, who finished against Gabriel Grando’s goal, but without success.

IMMORTAL HAS PLAYER EXPELLED

Gradually, Tricolor improved in the game, managing to explore more of the attacking field, arriving with Campaz and company, but stopping at goalkeeper Saulo, who showed security in the bids. Until the 23rd minute, Roger was forced to make his first change in the game as Ferreira ended up feeling it, putting Guilherme in his place.

And things got a little more difficult moments later. At 30, in a bid with Perotti, Bitello ended up raising his leg a lot, hitting his opponent’s face, causing the referee to apply the red card, sending off the midfielder. Despite that, he tried to show offensive strength, but worrying about the descents of Verdão, managing to hold the zero to partial zero in the stage.

CHAPECOENSE GOES UP IN SEARCH OF THE GOAL

Trying to take advantage of the fact of having one more on the field, Marcelo Cabo’s team didn’t want to know about wasting time behind their goal. However, even though they managed to appear more in their attacking field, they saw Immortal defend themselves well, with some interventions by goalkeeper Gabriel Grando until the middle of the 25th minute.

DESPITE THE EXCHANGES, THE SCORING HAS NO CHANGE

Watching time go by, both Marcelo Cabo and Roger Machado did not want to leave the field with equality. Therefore, both opted for new substitutions prioritizing the offensive side.

Even with renewed gas on the field, the hosts still tried to pressure until the extra time, but wasting clear chances to the despair of their fans. Until, in the 50th minute, Paulo Roberto Alves Junior blew the whistle, ending the duel in Chapecó, frustrating both sides.

DATASHEET

Chapecoense 0x0 Gremio

Date and time: 07/26/2022 – 18:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: João Fabio Machado Brischiliari (PR) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

Yellow cards: Roger Machado, 46’/1ºT; Lucas Leiva, 3’/2nd; Nicolas, 13’/2nd

Red card: Bitello, 30’/1ºT

CHAPECOENSE: Saul; Ronei, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando (Kevin, at 41’/2ºT); Mailton (Claudinho, at 41’/2ºT), Matheus Bianqui, Luizinho (Alisson, at 21’/2ºT) and Felipe Ferreira (Lima, at 34’/2ºT); Chrystian (Jonathan, at 21’/2ºT) and Perotti. (Coach: Marcelo Cabo)

GUILD: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti (Thiago Santos, at 31’/2ºT), Bitello and Campaz (Lucas Leiva, at 32’/2ºT); Gabriel Teixeira (Janderson, at 31’/2ºT), Diego Souza (Elias, at 31’/2ºT) and Ferreira (Guilherme, at 23’/1ºT). (Coach: Roger Machado)