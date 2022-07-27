Without a bra, Luciana Gimenez opens her coat and shows her breasts: “It was good”

Bold, Luciana Gimenez opens her coat and surprises by showing powerful curves; check out

What woman! the presenter Luciana Gimenez caused a stir on social media this Tuesday (26).

At the age of 52, the model appeared in a rehearsal beyond sensual and left her followers drooling as she flaunted her cracked body.

Boldly, the muse went topless and fully opened the green knit coat she wore to protect her body, covering only the nipple with a small ribbon and leaving the rest of her breasts fully exposed.

beautiful, mother of Lucas Jagger showed a zero belly, defined abdomen and defined legs. In one of the images, she appears lying on the sofa, showing the minimal panties she wore, marking her crotch well.

“Until the green got good”wrote the artist in the caption of one of the publications, referring to the look she chose to pose.

Look:

OPEN RELATIONSHIP?

the presenter Luciana Gimenez used her social networks to answer some questions from her followers last Friday (22) and was sincere when talking about what she thinks about open relationships.

Asked by a follower if her romance is liberal, she was honest: “This open dating business I don’t think would work out very well, no. I’m jealous“, he said. She was also asked if she is uncomfortable seeing her lover going out alone with friends.

Don’t miss any news about celebrities: follow CONTIGO! on Instagram!