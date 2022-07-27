Without a bra, Simaria Mendes opens her jacket and displays a perfect cleavage

Singer Simaria Mendes drew sighs by appearing without underwear and showing cleavage

The singer Simaria Mendes (40) drew sighs on his social network this Tuesday, 26, by sharing a bold click in his stories.

Wearing only an open red jacket, the country artist, from the duo with Simone Mendes (38), showed off a perfect cleavage marked by appearing without a bra in the record made in her room.

With her hair tied back and makeup in shades of brown, Simaria Mendes appeared making a face for the click and gave a beauty show with a touch of sensuality.

In the record, the singer just put a balloon with a red heart for followers to enjoy the photo full of attitude.

Simaria makes controversial statements and leaves the stage

In recent weeks, singer Simaria Mendes has announced a break from concerts to take care of her health. Days before, the artist gave a controversial interview to Leo Dias talking about his relationship with Simone Mendes.

“Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself? Are you yourself or a character?” fired Simaria during the conversation with the journalist who gave the talk.

