Without taboos, Eliana talks about masturbation: ‘It’s wonderful’ | celebrities



Eliana talks about masturbation while participating in a podcast – Reproduction / Youtube

Published 07/27/2022 08:44 | Updated 07/27/2022 09:47

Rio – Eliana, 48, surprised the public last Tuesday when she spoke – without taboos – about a still controversial subject: female masturbation. In an interview for the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, led by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, the SBT presenter also took the opportunity to comment on the beginning of her sex life.

In the chat filled with the most diverse subjects, Eliana made a joke with the title of “dedinhos muse”, conquered by the great success of the song “Os dedinhos”, recorded by her in 1993. When referring to masturbation, the blonde defended practice, stating that: “It’s wonderful to touch yourself. And you have to [fazer]”.

The subject came up when the presenter participated in a game on the show, where she was supposed to answer some questions just using her hands. “I’ve done a lot with my fingers, but you already know”, she said, in a good mood. “I want tips later”, joked Fernanda. “No need, baby, I’m sure you’re very smart,” replied Eliana.

During the dynamic, Giovanna Ewbank wanted to know more about the beginning of the interviewee’s sexual life. “Eliana, answer honestly: how old was your first time?”, she asked. “With thirteen?”, asked Fernanda. “Eighteen, for real! See? This little finger thing is not an easy business”, she confessed, playfully. “Kind of late, right? If we only knew… Oh my God, but it’s good”, she added.

Currently, Eliana is married to TV director Adriano Ricco, with whom she has a youngest daughter, Manuela, 4 years old. From her former union with music producer Arthur Bôscoli, the presenter is the mother of 10-year-old Arthur.