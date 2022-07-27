Women’s Euro: England beat Sweden with a back-heel to reach the final | international football

With an almost perfect campaign, England is in the final of the Women’s Euro Cup. The tournament hosts thrashed Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday in Sheffield and advanced to their second decision in the tournament’s history. The team, which has never been champion, now waits for Germany or France, who face each other this Wednesday.

The rout started in the 34th minute of the first half, with one of the candidates for the best of the tournament award. Lucy Bronze crossed from the right, Beth Mead dominated inside the area and kicked cross to score. At the start of the second half, they reversed: Mead took a corner from the left, and Bronze hit a beautiful header.

Alessia Russo prepares for a back-heel shot, and the ball passes between Sweden's goalkeeper's legs in England's victory in the Women's Euro Cup

At 22 minutes came the painting of the day. Alessia Russo took a rebound from the right inside the area and risked a back-heel submission. The ball passed between goalkeeper Lindahl’s legs and went inside. Francesca Kirby closed the scoring with a beautiful covering goal, from the edge of the area: 4 to 0.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead was voted the best on the field and reached the top scorer of the tournament with six goals. She still has five assists and goes to the final as one of the candidates for the best of the competition award.

The Dutch technique Sarina Wiegman has the chance to win the championship followed by the competition. She led her home country’s team in the last edition of the Euro, in 2017, when the Netherlands lifted the cup for the first and only time.

Germany and France face each other this Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in Milton Keynes, for the other semifinal. The decision is on Sunday, the 31st, at Wembley. The Germans are the biggest champions of the Euro, with eight victories. The French are in the semi for the first time in history.