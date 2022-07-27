Women’s football guarantees Brazil’s 1st place in Paris 2024 | olympics

1 of 6 Bia Zaneratto celebrates one of the goals in the victory over Paraguay — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF Bia Zaneratto celebrates one of the goals in the victory over Paraguay — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

The home team, which defeated Argentina in the other semi (1-0) on Monday, is also qualified for the Olympics. Brazilians and Colombians decide the Copa America on Saturday, at 9 pm, with sportv broadcast.

In addition to football, other sports have also started their Olympic race for Paris 2024. For this year, Brazil has a good chance of securing spots in surfing, artistic gymnastics and equestrianism.

Two sports started the Olympic race and have already distributed the first spots. In the triathlon, Brazil was among the leaders in the relay World Cup in Montreal, in June, but did not complete the race, and the only place in dispute was with Great Britain. In football, the United States and Dominican Republic have already qualified among men, while Brazilians, Americans and Colombians are guaranteed among women, in addition to France, confirmed in both tournaments for being the host of the Games.

2 of 6 Football in France is guaranteed at the Paris Olympics for hosting — Photo: Reuters French football is guaranteed at the Paris Olympics for hosting – Photo: Reuters

Main chances for Brazil in 2022

Surfing – ISA Worlds (17 to 24/9)

A single spot per gender will be contested this year in surfing. At the ISA World Cup, in Huntington Beach, California, the country with the best team ranking among men and the best among women guarantees a place in the 2024 Games – the Olympic competition will be in Teahupo’o, in Tahiti, territory French in Oceania. The Worlds seat is a kind of extra seat, it allows the country that wins it to take up to three surfers to the Olympics instead of the limit of two representatives classified by other criteria, such as the 2023 WSL.

3 of 6 Ítalo Ferreira celebrates gold in Tokyo — Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Ítalo Ferreira celebrates gold in Tokyo — Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Artistic Gymnastics – Worlds (10/29 to 7/6)

With the Olympic and world champion Rebeca Andrade, Brazil beat the United States for the first time in the Pan-American Championship this month and showed that it can fight for one of the three anticipated spots for teams in dispute in the Liverpool World Cup. Chinese and American are the favorites, but the Brazilians are in the running for the unprecedented medal along with Great Britain, Italy and France. The competition in England will also distribute three spots for teams among the men, but Brazil has little chance of reaching the unprecedented podium. More spots will be up for grabs at the 2023 World Cup.

4 of 6 Brazil champion of the Artistic Gymnastics Pan-American — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG Brazil champion of the Artistic Gymnastics Pan American — Photo: Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Show jumping – Worlds (10 to 14/8) and Nations Cup Final (29/9 to 2/10)

Sixth place by teams in show jumping at the Tokyo Olympics, Brazil will have two chances to try to secure a spot in Paris this year. At the World Cup in Herning, Denmark, five teams qualify, not counting France, which already holds the title of host of the Games. In Barcelona, ​​the best team in the Cup of Nations final takes one more place, excluding the countries already guaranteed in the World Cup. Marlon Zanotelli is Brazil’s standout rider of the year, having won an important competition in Paris last month.

5 out of 6 Marlon Zanotelli is champion at the Global Champions Tour in Paris — Photo: Disclosure/GCT Marlon Zanotelli is champion at the Global Champions Tour in Paris — Photo: Disclosure / GCT

Another four modalities distribute direct vacancies as early as 2022, but Brazil is not among the favorites for these positions.

CCE equestrian (complete riding set) – the top 7 by teams of the Pratoni del Vivaro World Cup qualifies for Paris. The competition in Italy will be from the 14th to the 18th of September.

– the top 7 by teams of the Pratoni del Vivaro World Cup qualifies for Paris. The competition in Italy will be from the 14th to the 18th of September. dressage equestrian – the top 6 by teams of the Herning World Cup qualifies for Paris. The competition in Denmark will be from the 6th to the 10th of August.

– the top 6 by teams of the Herning World Cup qualifies for Paris. The competition in Denmark will be from the 6th to the 10th of August. Shooting Sports – Brazil will compete in three pre-Olympic shooting competitions in 2022. Four spots per event will be up for grabs at the Egyptian Pistol and Carbine World Cup (October 15-25) and Croatia’s Shotgun World Cup (September 22-25). October 11). At the Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru, one more spot in each event will be up for grabs, between November 9th and 16th.

– Brazil will compete in three pre-Olympic shooting competitions in 2022. Four spots per event will be up for grabs at the Egyptian Pistol and Carbine World Cup (October 15-25) and Croatia’s Shotgun World Cup (September 22-25). October 11). At the Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru, one more spot in each event will be up for grabs, between November 9th and 16th. Rhythmic gymnastics – the top 3 in sets and the top 3 in the all-around qualify for Paris at the Sofia World Cup. The competition in Bulgaria will be between the 14th and 18th of September.

Seven modalities still do not distribute places this year, but they have already started the race for points in qualifying rankings for the Olympics. For Brazil, skateboarding stands out in this group, with Olympic runner-up Rayssa Leal being among the main candidates for a post at the Games. In addition to skateboarding, points are already up for grabs in volleyball, judo, mountain biking, road cycling, taekwondo and golf.

6 of 6 Rayssa Leal celebrates STU title in SC — Photo: Marcel Merguizo Rayssa Leal celebrates STU title in SC — Photo: Marcel Merguizo