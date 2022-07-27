“Would be good…”; Goose does not shut up and delivers backstage about returning to Santos

Santos is in ninth place in the Brazilian championship with 26 points, thirteen points behind the leader palm trees and six of the first place in the relegation zone of the competition. In the last five matches played by the team, there were two wins, two defeats and only one draw, that is, seven points were won out of the 15 played.

With a focus on the market, the saints was interested in returning Paulo Henrique Goose, which during an interview the player himself admitted. The midfielder confessed that there was an attempt on the part of the club, through an indication of the coach Fernando Dinizwho led the team at the time.

Goose did not elaborate on the occasion, but highlighted that he had even considered the transfer due to the moment he was going through in the Fluminense. During an interview for the journalist’s channel Rich Perroneat the ‘YouTube‘, the midfielder still regretted that the negotiations did not progress and that, for him, it would be the best at the moment.

“I almost went to Santos last year. Diniz was there. It’s a pity it didn’t work out because it would be a good thing at that moment to come back, get fresh air. I had boring moments (at Fluminense), not playing, staying on the bench, playing 10 minutes. I thought about leaving, but you have to have a little patience, persevere a little bit”.