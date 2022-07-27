Young from Contagem becomes the 1st from Minas Gerais to complete a NASA course – Science

Laysa Peixoto during training at NASA (Photo: Disclosure / NASA)

The young Laysa Peixoto, from Contagem, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, made history by completing the Advanced Space Academy, an international program developed by NASA for the training of astronauts.

At age 19, Laysa became the first woman from Minas Gerais on record to complete the course, in Alabama, in the United States.

In 2021, she discovered an asteroid by analyzing images from her home computer, which qualified her to be selected by the American agency. Training at Space Camp in Huntsville ended last month.

“I am very happy to represent my state and Brazil. The people there were very surprised to see me, and I took the opportunity to tell a little about our country”, said the young woman, remembering the fact that she was the only foreigner among 14 participants.

To participate in the program, Laysa even promoted an online “kitty”. She is studying the fourth semester of physics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). She has a dream of being the first Brazilian woman to travel to space (see below).

Immersion

To State of Mines, the student reported that activities on American soil were divided into three missions. The course lasted five days and brought together theoretical and practical situations, such as climbing and even a hunting simulator.

Laysa Peixoto with the flag of Minas in the United States (Photo: Publicity/NASA) “Each one had the job and, on the first mission, I was a flight engineer. They prepared us to simulate missions as astronauts in a replica of the International Space Station”, she explained.

Next, Laysa simulated communication with astronauts doing activities outside the International Station. Finally, in the third mission, it developed the so-called EVA (extravehicular activity).

During her stay in the US, the miner also had contact with astronauts certified by NASA. For having completed the program, she received the title of analogous astronaut, granted to those who participate in experiences on Earth.

Next steps

The journey to space is long, but Laysa took an important step by completing the American program. Contagense wants to obtain other certifications, such as professional diver and Advanced Space Academy Elite, an in-depth level of activities already carried out.

The objective of the physics student is to meet the minimum requirements to participate in NASA’s selection processes. “Many astronauts are from countries that have an agreement with NASA. Brazil, for example, is part of the Artemis program. Now, we have private companies that are taking people into space, which expands this possibility. the more I’ll be accredited to get a spot”.